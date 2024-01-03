en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Jamaica’s Local Government Elections: A Case for Simultaneous Polling

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Jamaica’s Local Government Elections: A Case for Simultaneous Polling

As Jamaica gears up for its imminent local government elections, a surge in political activity is palpable across the island nation. The intensity is particularly noticeable on social media, a platform that has increasingly become a battleground for political narratives. Amidst this surge, the specter of misinformation looms large, posing a potential threat to the integrity of the electoral process. As the election draws nearer, Jamaicans are being urged to critically assess the veracity of information to ensure they make informed decisions at the ballot box.

Revisiting Simultaneous Elections

One of the key talking points in the lead-up to the elections has been the proposition to hold general and local government elections concurrently. The concept, which has garnered support from election officials and political leaders, is not new; it has been revisited several times in recent years. The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), the body responsible for conducting elections, asserts that it is well-prepared to manage such simultaneous polls.

Anticipated Cost Savings

The idea of concurrent elections is more than just a logistical convenience; it also presents a significant opportunity for cost savings. In June 2020, Glasspole Brown, Director of Elections, detailed the EOJ’s preparedness for such an eventuality, outlining potential savings to the tune of nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars. The following month, Karl Samuda, then Leader of Government Business in the House, announced the government’s intention to propose legislation allowing for this change.

Waiting for Legislative Action

Despite these promising signs, Jamaica still waits for this action to be taken. The upcoming elections are too soon for this change to be implemented, but initiating the legislative process now could set the stage for future tax savings and a fixed election date. This could reduce political cynicism and curb the manipulation of election timing, a practice inherited from the Westminster system.

0
Elections Jamaica Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Gains Momentum Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shasta County Board of Supervisors Elections: A Potential Shift in County Politics

By Saboor Bayat

Brighton Pavilion MP Election: A Battle of Policies and Perspectives

By Saboor Bayat

Penukonda Assembly Constituency: A Political Battleground Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Aditi Gajapathi Raju Eyes a Return to Politics in Vizianagaram ...
@Elections · 20 mins
Aditi Gajapathi Raju Eyes a Return to Politics in Vizianagaram ...
heart comment 0
Trump and Biden Struggle for Swing Voter Support Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Trump and Biden Struggle for Swing Voter Support Ahead of 2024 Elections
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
Pueblo’s Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City’s Future

By Israel Ojoko

Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition

By Muhammad Jawad

Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
Latest Headlines
World News
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
10 seconds
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
17 seconds
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
18 seconds
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
21 seconds
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
22 seconds
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
23 seconds
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
25 seconds
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
28 seconds
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
Fitterfly Launches JEDi, An AI-Driven Tool to Manage Diabetes
42 seconds
Fitterfly Launches JEDi, An AI-Driven Tool to Manage Diabetes
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
58 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app