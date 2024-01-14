en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Jamaica Braces for Announcement of Long-Delayed Local Government Elections

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Jamaica Braces for Announcement of Long-Delayed Local Government Elections

Anticipation is mounting in Jamaica as the country awaits an imminent announcement regarding the date for local government elections. Constitutionally mandated to occur every four years, these elections have been on hold since November 2016, due to the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The current deadline for the elections is set for February 28, and the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), guided by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is in the process of finalizing its roster of candidates for the polls. The possibility of aligning the elections with the Ash Wednesday midterm break to minimize disruption is a topic of speculation. Such a move would necessitate an announcement by the end of the current week.

The Opposition’s Preparations

The opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is also gearing up for the elections, despite the unexpected hurdle of having to replace a candidate who passed away recently. This situation underscores the unpredictable nature of politics and the necessity for parties to be adaptable and prepared for unforeseen circumstances.

Debate Within the JLP

Within the JLP, the decision to push forward with the elections is not without contention. Some party members are pointing to a precedent set by the PNP in the 1990s when it chose to delay local government elections. This historical incident is being invoked as a potential justification for further postponement, revealing the complex interplay of past and present in political decision-making.

Pension Eligibility for Councillors

Another critical factor being considered is the issue of pension eligibility for councillors who were first elected in 2016. According to the amendments made to the Parish Council Act in 2005, councillors become eligible for a pension after three local government terms or eight cumulative years of service. Therefore, those elected in 2016 will reach pension eligibility in November 2024. The potential impact on first-time councillors if the elections are called in February is also a subject of discussion, highlighting the intricacies of political service and its ramifications on the individuals involved.

The leadership of the JLP is thoughtfully considering the potential public and legal implications of further delaying the elections. As Jamaica awaits the announcement, the nation stands on the precipice of significant political developments, and the world watches with keen interest.

0
Elections Jamaica Politics
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
2 mins ago
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
In a surprising turn of events, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) elections have been put on hold due to a last-minute injunction. The injunction was brought on by the Pat Garel-led Beach Soccer Association, claiming unfair exclusion from the voting process. The postponement has resulted in the elections being rescheduled until after a court hearing,
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
Mamun Ahmed Denounces Election for Manipulation, Alleges Lack of Transparency
52 mins ago
Mamun Ahmed Denounces Election for Manipulation, Alleges Lack of Transparency
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Signals Shift to Shinde Sena
60 mins ago
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Signals Shift to Shinde Sena
Bhubaneswar Police Prepares for Fair Conduct of Forthcoming Elections
24 mins ago
Bhubaneswar Police Prepares for Fair Conduct of Forthcoming Elections
Optimism for Syrian Ceasefire and Armenian Representation: Insights from Gagik Harutyunyan
29 mins ago
Optimism for Syrian Ceasefire and Armenian Representation: Insights from Gagik Harutyunyan
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Gains Momentum in Iowa Amidst Controversial Legacy
51 mins ago
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Gains Momentum in Iowa Amidst Controversial Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Dartford FC Announces Departure of Manager Alan Dowson Amid Dwindling Performance
10 seconds
Dartford FC Announces Departure of Manager Alan Dowson Amid Dwindling Performance
Boston United's Stunning Comeback Secures Victory Against York City
15 seconds
Boston United's Stunning Comeback Secures Victory Against York City
Matt Riddle Recounts WWE Experiences and Discusses Industry Relationships
25 seconds
Matt Riddle Recounts WWE Experiences and Discusses Industry Relationships
Record 97 Clubs Apply for Step 6 in National Game System: A Testament to English Football's Growing Ambition
33 seconds
Record 97 Clubs Apply for Step 6 in National Game System: A Testament to English Football's Growing Ambition
Sony Open: Keegan Bradley Shares Lead with Grayson Murray
34 seconds
Sony Open: Keegan Bradley Shares Lead with Grayson Murray
Gallup Poll Reveals Kennedy as Most Favored Presidential Candidate
48 seconds
Gallup Poll Reveals Kennedy as Most Favored Presidential Candidate
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
1 min
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
1 min
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
1 min
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app