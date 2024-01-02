en English
Pakistan

Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia

The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and its chief, Sirajul Haq, have made a bold pledge: if elected in the upcoming polls, they intend to implement the Islamic Sharia economic system in Pakistan. The JI chief, a candidate for NA 6 in Lower Dir, unveiled this promise in a public gathering, where he also announced several other initiatives. Notably, these include providing 350 units of free electricity to every consumer and creating separate educational institutions and shopping markets for women.

Opposing Major Political Parties

Critical of major political parties like PML-N, PPP, and PTI, Sirajul Haq accused them of impoverishing Pakistan through corruption. He vowed to extricate the nation from the influence of international financial institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund by eliminating the interest-based economy.

Past Achievements of JI

Sirajul Haq reminded the public of JI’s accomplishments while in power. These include the provision of free education up to grade 12 in public schools and colleges, infrastructure development in Dir, and the inauguration of an Islamic banking system. He further stressed that there are no corruption allegations against JI’s MPAs or ministers, a clean record he believes sets his party apart.

Support for JI

As the party marches towards the February 8 polls, its support base appears to be expanding. Several political activists and their families, including prominent figures such as Malik Nazar Jan and Malik Faiz Musakhel, announced their departure from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to join JI. The switch indicates a shift in political loyalties and adds further intrigue to the upcoming elections.

JI Criticizes Current Government

Meanwhile, JI has been vocal in its criticism of the current caretaker government, especially regarding its failure to curb street crime in Karachi. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, JI Karachi chief, cited official data revealing the loss of 135 innocent lives and 1,150 bullet injuries during robberies in 2023. He attributed the high crime rate to the incompetence and corruption of previous and incumbent regimes and the police.

Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

