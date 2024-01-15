Jamaat-e-Islami’s Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development

The Jamaat-e-Islami, a political party in Pakistan, recently held a youth workers convention in the Mamond tehsil of the Bajaur tribal district. The event was part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8. Sahibzada Haroonur Rashid, the candidate contesting for the National Assembly seat NA-8, and Muhammad Ayaz Khan, the aspirant for the PK-19 provincial assembly seat, were among the prominent party figures who addressed the convention.

Momentum for the Upcoming Elections

The convention was not just a gathering, but a platform for the candidates to lay out their goals and pledges. Both Rashid and Khan emphasized their clean track records, focusing on their commitment to serve the people and the country. They pledged to promote peace and development within the Bajaur tribal district, should they be elected. This message resonated with the party workers present at the event, who expressed strong support for the candidates.

Advocacy for Fair Elections

Looking beyond the convention, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, another prominent figure of the Jamaat-e-Islami, stressed the need for fair elections at another workers’ convention held in Talash Lower Dir. He appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the apex court to ensure a level playing field for all political parties. Senator Mushtaq also highlighted the role of youth votes and urged for mobilization of both young individuals and women to vote for Jamaat-e-Islami.

Commitment to National Issues

Beyond election-related matters, the Jamaat-e-Islami also showcased its commitment to national and international issues. For instance, the party’s Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, criticized the two-state solution for the Palestine issue. He emphasized the need for a free state of Palestine and accused Pakistani rulers of not supporting Palestinians. The party also organized a ‘Gaza Million March’ in Karachi, expressing solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israel’s war with Hamas.