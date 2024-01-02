Jamaat-e-Islami Gains Prominent New Members in Karachi

Two key political figures, Sheraz Khan and Muhammad Tayyab Khan, have joined the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party, marking its increasing popularity in Karachi. This development was announced during a power display in the city’s Kemari district. The new members were officially welcomed into the party by JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

New Members and Their Allegiance

Sheraz Khan, from the National Assembly Constituency NA-243, and Muhammad Tayyab Khan, from the Provincial Assembly of Sindh Constituency PS-115, pledged their allegiance to JI at a corner meeting, accompanied by their supporters. This political shift comes after Rehman’s visit to the constituency, where he engaged with local leaders and elders and inaugurated an educational institute.

Rehman’s Vision for Karachi

Rehman stressed that the ‘scale’, the symbol of JI, signifies the progress and development of Karachi. He asserted that the party is the correct political decision for Karachiites. He condemned corruption and nepotism, arguing that they are obstacles to true progress, and implored citizens to vote wisely for the city’s future.

JI – The Sole Democratic Force

Rehman also portrayed JI as the only democratic force amidst numerous political dynasties in Pakistan. This comment is an apparent dig at other major parties such as the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Sheraz Khan thanked JI for his acceptance and cited the party’s commitment to youth empowerment as a reason for his allegiance.