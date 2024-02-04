Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Bye-Election Mar With Low Voter's Turnout

Early this morning, the buzz of democracy filled the air in Jalingo, Yorro, and Zing Federal Constituency, as the bye-election for the House of Representatives seat was set in motion. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were stationed at polling units from as early as 7 a.m., with voting kicking off promptly at 8 a.m. This timely arrival of election materials and officials signified a promising start to a critical day in the constituency's political landscape.

Despite the early commencement, voter turnout was disappointingly low in certain polling units. Particularly at Sabongari polling unit 014 and Amazon Polling unit 019 in Turaki ward, the number of voters arriving for accreditation was noticeably sparse. Mr. James Igun, the presiding officer at the Amazon Polling unit, confirmed this observation, highlighting the lack of prospective voters turning up for accreditation.

The Race for the Vacant Seat

The bye-election was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of Ismaila Maihanchi, the previous occupant of the seat. The candidates vying to fill this void in the House of Representatives are Sadiq Abbas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Liman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), and Aminu Malle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The contest, while marred by low voter turnout in some locations, is a pivotal moment for the constituents of Jalingo, Yorro, and Zing Federal Constituency.

Meanwhile, the residents of Jalingo and Zing towns complied with the movement restriction imposed by the police, further emphasizing the gravity of the election day. The restriction, a standard procedure to ensure a peaceful electoral process, was adhered to, reflecting the residents' respect for the democratic process.