Jaishankar’s ‘Why Bharat Matters’: A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India’s Civilizational Heritage

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, in a recent interview, shed light on his forthcoming book, ‘Why Bharat Matters’. The book serves as a testament to India’s ambition to ascend in the global hierarchy, underpinned by the strength of its civilizational heritage.

‘Why Bharat Matters’ – A Blend of Diplomacy, Politics, and Academia

The book, as Jaishankar explained, is a unique blend of his experiences and perspectives as a diplomat, politician, and academician. It aims to communicate complex ideas and concepts to the general public, using familiar narratives from Indian epics like the Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Drawing Parallels with the Ramayan

‘Why Bharat Matters’ employs a thematic approach that Jaishankar likened to the epic Ramayan. The book emphasizes the crucial role of coalition-building and diplomatic skills, as illustrated by mythological figures like Lord Ram and Angad. The Minister suggests that India’s ancient wisdom can guide contemporary diplomacy and global engagement.

India’s Rise on the Global Stage

‘Why Bharat Matters’ discusses India’s rise amidst the unpredictable global landscape and the rejuvenation of a civilizational state. Jaishankar believes that India’s progress on the global stage is backed by strong national commitment and confidence, its cultural heritage, and democratic optimism being the key propellants. The book also provides insights into India’s approach to challenges, its vision for growth and development, while staying true to its traditions and heritage.

Jaishankar presented the first copy of ‘Why Bharat Matters’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the English edition of the book is set to be released in early 2024.