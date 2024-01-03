en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Books

Jaishankar’s ‘Why Bharat Matters’: A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India’s Civilizational Heritage

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Jaishankar’s ‘Why Bharat Matters’: A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India’s Civilizational Heritage

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, in a recent interview, shed light on his forthcoming book, ‘Why Bharat Matters’. The book serves as a testament to India’s ambition to ascend in the global hierarchy, underpinned by the strength of its civilizational heritage.

‘Why Bharat Matters’ – A Blend of Diplomacy, Politics, and Academia

The book, as Jaishankar explained, is a unique blend of his experiences and perspectives as a diplomat, politician, and academician. It aims to communicate complex ideas and concepts to the general public, using familiar narratives from Indian epics like the Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Drawing Parallels with the Ramayan

‘Why Bharat Matters’ employs a thematic approach that Jaishankar likened to the epic Ramayan. The book emphasizes the crucial role of coalition-building and diplomatic skills, as illustrated by mythological figures like Lord Ram and Angad. The Minister suggests that India’s ancient wisdom can guide contemporary diplomacy and global engagement.

India’s Rise on the Global Stage

‘Why Bharat Matters’ discusses India’s rise amidst the unpredictable global landscape and the rejuvenation of a civilizational state. Jaishankar believes that India’s progress on the global stage is backed by strong national commitment and confidence, its cultural heritage, and democratic optimism being the key propellants. The book also provides insights into India’s approach to challenges, its vision for growth and development, while staying true to its traditions and heritage.

Jaishankar presented the first copy of ‘Why Bharat Matters’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the English edition of the book is set to be released in early 2024.

0
Books India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Swan Huntley's Debut Novel 'We Could Be Beautiful': A Kaleidoscope of Wealth, Desire, and Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Meghan Markle's Memoir Faces Publisher Scrutiny, Duchess Reportedly 'Humiliated'

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024's Anticipated Book Releases: A Journey through Personal Narratives and Historical Insights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Laurieton's Annual Book Sale: A Celebration of Community and Literacy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

David Duchovny Unveils 'The Reservoir:' A Journey of Self-Discovery Am ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 hours
David Duchovny Unveils 'The Reservoir:' A Journey of Self-Discovery Am ...
heart comment 0
New Education Laws and Recognitions Mark Start of 2024

By Safak Costu

New Education Laws and Recognitions Mark Start of 2024
From the Shadows to the Spotlight: Former French Spy Turned Novelist

By Mahnoor Jehangir

From the Shadows to the Spotlight: Former French Spy Turned Novelist
Amazon’s ‘The Atlas Six’ Aims to Redefine Fantasy Genre

By BNN Correspondents

Amazon's 'The Atlas Six' Aims to Redefine Fantasy Genre
Chris Thomas Achieves Success with Second Printing of ‘Leonard The Lonely Duck’

By BNN Correspondents

Chris Thomas Achieves Success with Second Printing of 'Leonard The Lonely Duck'
Latest Headlines
World News
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
8 seconds
Illuminating the Path to Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: A Dive into Stem Cell Research
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
10 seconds
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
33 seconds
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
33 seconds
The Thrill of the Race Meets Everyday Driving: New Street-Legal Race Car Announced
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
43 seconds
Ijara MP Abdi Ali Champions Sports Development at Sheikhow Super Cup Finals
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
49 seconds
Thyroid Awareness Month: Hancock Health Emphasizes Understanding Thyroid Risks
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
50 seconds
Shang Juncheng's Setback at Hong Kong Tennis Open: A Prelude to Another Comeback?
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
1 min
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy
1 min
Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
24 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app