Jaishankar Warns Against Foreign Interference in India's Affairs, Criticizes China's Arunachal Claims

During a press interaction in Ahmedabad, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed multiple foreign policy concerns, including unwelcome international commentary on India's internal matters and China's controversial naming of places in Arunachal Pradesh. Highlighting India's firm stance against external interference, Jaishankar also touched upon the Katchatheevu island dispute and India's role in the Red Sea crisis, underscoring the nation's growing global responsibilities.

Advertisment

Defending Sovereignty and Internal Affairs

Jaishankar's strong rebuttal to comments made by representatives from the US, Germany, and the United Nations on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent arrest underscores India's sensitivity to external opinions on its domestic politics. Emphasizing the principle of non-interference in sovereign nations' internal affairs, he stated that such unsolicited remarks would elicit a 'very strong reply.' This stance reaffirms India's commitment to maintaining its political sovereignty amidst global scrutiny.

China's Arunachal Pradesh Provocation

Advertisment

In response to China's latest attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, Jaishankar dismissed the actions as 'senseless,' reaffirming the region's unalterable status as an integral part of India. This move by China, seen as an attempt to assert territorial claims, has been met with a clear and firm response from India, reflecting the ongoing border tensions between the two Asian giants. The External Affairs Minister's statements serve as a reminder of India's unwavering stance on its territorial integrity.

Enhanced Regional and Global Engagement

Addressing the Katchatheevu island row and the Red Sea crisis, Jaishankar shed light on India's broader foreign policy objectives and responsibilities. By critiquing past political decisions and showcasing India's proactive role in maritime security, he highlighted the nation's commitment to a stable and secure regional environment. The deployment of Indian Navy ships in the Red Sea, assisting in anti-piracy and rescue operations, exemplifies India's dedication to contributing positively to global peace and security.

As India navigates the complex web of international relations, Jaishankar's remarks underline the country's firm stance on sovereignty, its rejection of unsolicited foreign commentary, and its role as a responsible global actor. The evolving geopolitical landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for India, demanding strategic diplomacy and robust global engagement. Through these interactions, India not only reaffirms its sovereign principles but also showcases its commitment to contributing to a more stable and peaceful world order.