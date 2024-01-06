en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
India

Jaishankar Lauds Modi’s Leadership at ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Jaishankar Lauds Modi’s Leadership at ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ event unfolded with the presence of a key figure in Indian politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Minister, known for his articulate and measured speeches, took to the stage to address the crowd gathered to discuss the nation’s progress and future prospects.

Jaishankar’s speech bore testimony to the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He credited the Prime Minister for the significant overhaul in governance witnessed in the past nine years, a change that he ascribes to Modi’s firm commitment to good governance and people-centric policies.

The Minister’s reference to ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ served as a metaphor for the Prime Minister’s unwavering dedication to public service and welfare.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

