Jaishankar Lauds Modi’s Leadership at ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ event unfolded with the presence of a key figure in Indian politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Minister, known for his articulate and measured speeches, took to the stage to address the crowd gathered to discuss the nation’s progress and future prospects.

Jaishankar’s speech bore testimony to the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He credited the Prime Minister for the significant overhaul in governance witnessed in the past nine years, a change that he ascribes to Modi’s firm commitment to good governance and people-centric policies.

The Minister’s reference to ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ served as a metaphor for the Prime Minister’s unwavering dedication to public service and welfare.