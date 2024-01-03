EAM Jaishankar Highlights ‘Transformational’ Decade in India’s Foreign Policy

India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has portrayed the past decade under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government as “transformational” for the nation, particularly in the realm of foreign policy and international stature. At the launch of his book ‘Why Bharat Matters’, he shed light on the considerable changes in India’s visa scenario, reflecting an increased global desire for improved workplace mobility with India. The minister argued that these changes signal a wider shift, with India becoming more integrated into global supply chains, digital flows, and the worldwide workplace.

Decade of Transformation

Jaishankar’s book, ‘Why Bharat Matters’, aims to bridge the gap between Indian foreign policy practice and its discourse. It dissects the causes of India’s past diplomatic challenges and celebrates the conscious and courageous shift in foreign policy over the last decade. This shift, according to Jaishankar, has ended India’s ‘historic hesitation’ in dealing with the world, ushering in a new phase of realism and a fresh intellectual framework.

Significant Decisions and Developments

The minister also touched upon the notable decisions and incidents of the past ten years, such as the abrogation of Article 370 and developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. He portrayed these as inflection points in India’s journey. Jaishankar underscored India’s advancements in technology, space exploration, and vaccine production, asserting that these successes are reflective of the nation’s progress.

International Collaboration

Jaishankar highlighted recent agreements with Germany, Italy, and Portugal as examples of India’s growing international collaboration in the realm of labor mobility. His book also critiques choices made in the 1950s by Jawaharlal Nehru and offers insights into India’s current approach towards Islamabad, Beijing, and Washington. According to him, a new sense of self-assurance and a determination to pursue a foreign policy that puts ‘India first’ has been brought about by the Modi years.