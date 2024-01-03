en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

EAM Jaishankar Highlights ‘Transformational’ Decade in India’s Foreign Policy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
EAM Jaishankar Highlights ‘Transformational’ Decade in India’s Foreign Policy

India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has portrayed the past decade under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government as “transformational” for the nation, particularly in the realm of foreign policy and international stature. At the launch of his book ‘Why Bharat Matters’, he shed light on the considerable changes in India’s visa scenario, reflecting an increased global desire for improved workplace mobility with India. The minister argued that these changes signal a wider shift, with India becoming more integrated into global supply chains, digital flows, and the worldwide workplace.

Decade of Transformation

Jaishankar’s book, ‘Why Bharat Matters’, aims to bridge the gap between Indian foreign policy practice and its discourse. It dissects the causes of India’s past diplomatic challenges and celebrates the conscious and courageous shift in foreign policy over the last decade. This shift, according to Jaishankar, has ended India’s ‘historic hesitation’ in dealing with the world, ushering in a new phase of realism and a fresh intellectual framework.

Significant Decisions and Developments

The minister also touched upon the notable decisions and incidents of the past ten years, such as the abrogation of Article 370 and developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. He portrayed these as inflection points in India’s journey. Jaishankar underscored India’s advancements in technology, space exploration, and vaccine production, asserting that these successes are reflective of the nation’s progress.

International Collaboration

Jaishankar highlighted recent agreements with Germany, Italy, and Portugal as examples of India’s growing international collaboration in the realm of labor mobility. His book also critiques choices made in the 1950s by Jawaharlal Nehru and offers insights into India’s current approach towards Islamabad, Beijing, and Washington. According to him, a new sense of self-assurance and a determination to pursue a foreign policy that puts ‘India first’ has been brought about by the Modi years.

0
India International Relations Politics Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Former Motilal Oswal Employee Accused of Rs. 7.5 Crore Investment Fraud
A high-profile case of investment fraud has hit the headlines in India, with senior administrator and relationship manager, Vishwanathan Iyer, formerly of Motilal Oswal, standing accused. According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Iyer allegedly swindled a businessman out of a staggering 7.5 crore. The victim, Mukesh Shah, a septuagenarian director of a gems and
Former Motilal Oswal Employee Accused of Rs. 7.5 Crore Investment Fraud
Ex-Government Pleader Seeks Surrender Extension in Sexual Assault Case
6 mins ago
Ex-Government Pleader Seeks Surrender Extension in Sexual Assault Case
Odisha Celebrates Recognition of Eight Local Products with Geographical Indication Tag
6 mins ago
Odisha Celebrates Recognition of Eight Local Products with Geographical Indication Tag
Jaydev Unadkat: Steering Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy Team through Transition and Triumph
5 mins ago
Jaydev Unadkat: Steering Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy Team through Transition and Triumph
Former CM Criticizes Government's Misuse of Funds Amidst Financial Challenges
5 mins ago
Former CM Criticizes Government's Misuse of Funds Amidst Financial Challenges
Grid-India Day: Celebrating Seven Years of Powering the Nation
6 mins ago
Grid-India Day: Celebrating Seven Years of Powering the Nation
Latest Headlines
World News
UAE's Sheikh Mohammed Reiterates Commitment to Palestinian Cause at Arab Strategic Forum
13 seconds
UAE's Sheikh Mohammed Reiterates Commitment to Palestinian Cause at Arab Strategic Forum
Sail Biomedicines Secures Funding to Develop Groundbreaking Malaria Vaccine
35 seconds
Sail Biomedicines Secures Funding to Develop Groundbreaking Malaria Vaccine
Relevance Behavioral Health: A Beacon of Hope for Dual-Diagnosis Care
1 min
Relevance Behavioral Health: A Beacon of Hope for Dual-Diagnosis Care
Former Troy Left Tackle Derrick Graham Visits Ohio State Amid Transfer Process
2 mins
Former Troy Left Tackle Derrick Graham Visits Ohio State Amid Transfer Process
Jay Bramblett: Mastering the Game Yard by Yard
3 mins
Jay Bramblett: Mastering the Game Yard by Yard
South Texas Blood and Tissue Center Calls for Urgent Donations
3 mins
South Texas Blood and Tissue Center Calls for Urgent Donations
Coastal Carolina and East Carolina Set for Home-and-Home Series in 2025 and 2028
3 mins
Coastal Carolina and East Carolina Set for Home-and-Home Series in 2025 and 2028
Game of Thrones Universe Expands; Entertainment Industry Buzzes with Updates
3 mins
Game of Thrones Universe Expands; Entertainment Industry Buzzes with Updates
Valerie Bertinelli Confronts Critics, Embraces Authenticity
3 mins
Valerie Bertinelli Confronts Critics, Embraces Authenticity
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
8 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app