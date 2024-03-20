Jaishankar Critiques Nehruvian Policy, Lauds Modi at Rising Bharat Summit

At the Rising Bharat Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented a critical review of India's historical foreign policies under Jawaharlal Nehru and praised the current governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He underscored the transformation in India's foreign relations and domestic policies, advocating for a reassessment of past ideologies and celebrating the new direction under Modi's leadership.

Revisiting Nehruvian Ideologies

Jaishankar critiqued the Nehruvian approach to foreign policy, particularly its alignment with China and opposition to America, which he argued created a 'bubble' of misguided ideology. He emphasized the importance of critically auditing past policies to ensure they meet contemporary needs and standards. The minister also highlighted the erroneous decisions made by Nehru, suggesting that such policies alienated important international partners and were not above reproach.

Modi's Foreign Policy Successes

Highlighting the achievements under Prime Minister Modi, Jaishankar praised the 'Modi ki guarantee' approach, which he claimed has been effective both domestically and internationally. He cited India's efforts in providing vaccines globally and maintaining stable petrol prices as examples of Modi's successful foreign policy. Additionally, Jaishankar touched on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), framing it as a corrective measure to historical injustices, and lauded BJP's growing influence in South India.

National Pride and Future Directions

According to Jaishankar, there has been a noticeable shift towards a greater sense of national pride among Indians, driven by the government's ability to meet basic necessities and a more assertive foreign policy stance. He argued that this new found pride is indicative of the successful implementation of policies under Modi's governance, contrasting it with past ideologies. The minister's discussion at the summit highlighted a forward-looking approach that seeks to right historical wrongs and project India as a confident and capable global player.

As India continues to navigate its path on the global stage, the transformation in its foreign policy and domestic governance under Modi's leadership marks a significant departure from past practices. Jaishankar's remarks at the Rising Bharat Summit not only underscore the necessity of reassessing historical policies but also celebrate the achievements and potential of India's current trajectory.