Jaishankar Criticizes Congress Over Katchatheevu Island, Asserts Modi Government's Efforts for Fishermen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday voiced strong criticism towards past Congress prime ministers for their indifference regarding Katchatheevu island, a contentious point that has affected Indian fishermen's rights for decades. Highlighting the historical context and the Modi government's proactive approach in addressing the fishermen's plight, Jaishankar's comments have reignited discussions on Katchatheevu's geopolitical and socio-economic implications.

Historical Context and Political Backdrop

Given to Sri Lanka in 1974 as part of a maritime boundary agreement, Katchatheevu island has been a point of contention, especially affecting fishermen from Tamil Nadu. Jaishankar pointed out that indifference from prime ministers like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, and a lack of consideration for legal opinions advocating Indian fishermen's rights, led to a compromised situation. Despite being kept informed, regional parties like DMK also played a role in the unfolding events, contributing to a complex legacy of dispute and diplomacy that affects India-Sri Lanka relations to this day.

Impact on Fishermen and Government Initiatives

Detailing the tangible impact on Indian fishermen, Jaishankar shared distressing figures: over two decades, 6,184 Indian fishermen have been detained and 1,175 fishing vessels seized by Sri Lanka. Contrasting past governments' approaches, he underscored the Narendra Modi government's efforts to secure the release of detained fishermen and engage with the Sri Lankan government to find a lasting solution. This shift signifies a more assertive stance on safeguarding fishermen's rights and livelihoods, marking a departure from previous governments' perceived inaction.

Legal and Political Dimensions

The controversy surrounding Katchatheevu island is not only a matter of international relations but also of legal and political significance within India. With the issue currently under the Supreme Court's consideration, Jaishankar emphasized the need for a careful and informed approach, avoiding speculation. Meanwhile, the ongoing debate highlights the political dimensions of the controversy, particularly in the context of Tamil Nadu politics and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP and Congress vie for influence.

As the discourse around Katchatheevu island evolves, it serves as a reminder of the intricate ties between history, politics, and the lives of everyday citizens. The Modi government's engagement on this issue indicates a renewed focus on regional concerns and India's diplomatic posture, suggesting potential shifts in how historical grievances are addressed in the pursuit of national interest and regional stability.