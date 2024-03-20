Jaishankar at Rising Bharat Summit: Modi's Guarantee Ensures Stable Petrol Prices, Highlights G20 Success

At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to maintaining reasonable petrol prices, resisting political pressures. Jaishankar emphasized the global recognition of Modi's guarantee, attributing it to India's successful G20 presidency and the strategic implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). With a confident nod to the BJP's strengthening position in South India, he underscored the importance of policy audits, drawing parallels with historical foreign policies.

Modi's Economic Policies: A Closer Look

Jaishankar's remarks at the summit shone a light on the economic strategies under Modi's leadership, particularly in terms of fuel pricing. He pointed out how the administration's steadfast approach has helped India navigate through global economic pressures without succumbing to immediate political gains. This, according to Jaishankar, is a testament to Modi's guarantee of prioritizing national interests over short-term political benefits.

India on the Global Stage

The discussion also veered into India's global diplomacy, especially its G20 presidency, which Jaishankar hailed as a monumental achievement under Modi's tenure. The successful hosting and leadership showcased India's growing influence and strategic position in global affairs. Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister elaborated on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), explaining its basis and the rationale behind it, reinforcing the government's commitment to national security and humanitarian responsibilities.

Electoral Prospects and Policy Audits

Turning the conversation towards domestic politics, Jaishankar expressed optimism about the BJP's electoral prospects in South India, attributing this confidence to the government's clear policy direction and effective governance. He also highlighted the need for a thorough audit of government policies, referencing historical precedents set by leaders like Nehru to underline the importance of learning and adapting from past foreign policies.

As the Rising Bharat Summit concluded, Jaishankar's insights into Modi's economic and foreign policies provided a comprehensive overview of the government's strategies and achievements. His emphasis on stable petrol prices as a reflection of Modi's guarantee against political pressure, coupled with the success of India's G20 presidency, painted a picture of a nation on an upward trajectory in both domestic and international spheres. The discussions pointed towards a future where India's economic strategies and diplomatic efforts continue to strengthen its position globally, fostering a sense of pride and confidence in its direction under Modi's leadership.