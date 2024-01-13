en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening

On January 13, in the heart of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, an air of celebration filled the official residence of the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur. The occasion was the celebration of the vibrant festival of Lohri, a deeply rooted tradition marking the end of winter and the advent of longer days. The gathering was a cross-section of society, ranging from friends and local party workers to high-profile BJP figures like Organization secretary Siddharthan, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLA Balveer Verma, and BJP leader Sanjay Sood.

Thakur’s Pride in Upcoming Ram Temple Opening

Amidst the joyous celebration, Thakur’s face lit up with pride as he spoke of the forthcoming opening of the colossal Ram temple. The much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. This mention sparked a wave of excitement among the attendees, further escalating the festive spirit.

Lohri: A Celebration of New Beginnings and Seasonal Change

Thakur also took a moment to highlight the significance of Lohri in Himachal Pradesh. Even though the festival is more prominently celebrated in neighboring Punjab, he emphasized its importance as a festival symbolizing new beginnings and the transition of seasons. This sentiment resonated deeply with the local populace, adding to the cultural richness of the celebration.

The Quintessence of Lohri Celebrations

Lohri, celebrated every year on January 13 across India, especially in Punjab and Northern India, signifies the end of winter and the arrival of longer days following the winter solstice. The festivities typically include a ritualistic bonfire, the savoring of traditional foods, and the melodic rhythm of folk music. All these elements were present at Thakur’s residence, giving attendees an authentic experience of this culturally significant event.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
50 seconds ago
Justin Imam: A Life Dedicated to the Promotion of Jharkhand's Tribal Arts
In the quiet morning hours of January 13, 2024, Hazaribag woke to the news of the loss of one its most cherished sons, Justin Imam. Aged 49, Imam, a stalwart in the promotion of Jharkhand’s traditional Sohrai and Khovar art forms, succumbed to a heart attack at his residence. The art world has plunged into
Justin Imam: A Life Dedicated to the Promotion of Jharkhand's Tribal Arts
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
9 mins ago
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
Meghalaya Student Rally Cancelled Following Release of Scholarship Funds
10 mins ago
Meghalaya Student Rally Cancelled Following Release of Scholarship Funds
Lucknow University and BBAU Expand Pharmacy Programs, Set to Commence in 2024-25
5 mins ago
Lucknow University and BBAU Expand Pharmacy Programs, Set to Commence in 2024-25
India Proposes Access to US Government Procurement to Boost Exports
5 mins ago
India Proposes Access to US Government Procurement to Boost Exports
Maldives President Criticizes India Amid Diplomatic Controversy
8 mins ago
Maldives President Criticizes India Amid Diplomatic Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
10 seconds
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
12 seconds
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
14 seconds
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
26 seconds
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
26 seconds
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
34 seconds
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana
55 seconds
Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown to Miss NFC Wild Card Game Due to Knee Injury
56 seconds
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown to Miss NFC Wild Card Game Due to Knee Injury
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Reveals BNP's Future Strategies Amid Political Tensions
57 seconds
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Reveals BNP's Future Strategies Amid Political Tensions
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
4 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
6 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app