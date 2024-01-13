Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening

On January 13, in the heart of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, an air of celebration filled the official residence of the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur. The occasion was the celebration of the vibrant festival of Lohri, a deeply rooted tradition marking the end of winter and the advent of longer days. The gathering was a cross-section of society, ranging from friends and local party workers to high-profile BJP figures like Organization secretary Siddharthan, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLA Balveer Verma, and BJP leader Sanjay Sood.

Thakur’s Pride in Upcoming Ram Temple Opening

Amidst the joyous celebration, Thakur’s face lit up with pride as he spoke of the forthcoming opening of the colossal Ram temple. The much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. This mention sparked a wave of excitement among the attendees, further escalating the festive spirit.

Lohri: A Celebration of New Beginnings and Seasonal Change

Thakur also took a moment to highlight the significance of Lohri in Himachal Pradesh. Even though the festival is more prominently celebrated in neighboring Punjab, he emphasized its importance as a festival symbolizing new beginnings and the transition of seasons. This sentiment resonated deeply with the local populace, adding to the cultural richness of the celebration.

The Quintessence of Lohri Celebrations

Lohri, celebrated every year on January 13 across India, especially in Punjab and Northern India, signifies the end of winter and the arrival of longer days following the winter solstice. The festivities typically include a ritualistic bonfire, the savoring of traditional foods, and the melodic rhythm of folk music. All these elements were present at Thakur’s residence, giving attendees an authentic experience of this culturally significant event.