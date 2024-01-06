en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Jagdish Reddy Slams Congress for ‘420 Promises’, Calls for Accountability

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Jagdish Reddy Slams Congress for ‘420 Promises’, Calls for Accountability

In a recent media interaction, Suryapet MLA Jagdish Reddy launched a scathing critique of the Congress government and its inability to fulfill promises made to the people of Telangana. Reddy questioned the party’s credibility, derogatorily labeling them as ‘420 people’—a term in India synonymous with fraudsters, based on Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Accountability and the Dissolution of the BRS

Reddy suggested that the Congress party’s dissolution of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a subterfuge to avoid accountability and scrutiny. He called for the administration to seek guidance from experienced individuals if they grapple with the challenges of delivering on their promises.

Power Outages and Broken Promises

Reddy underscored the onset of power outages in the state following the election of the Congress, slamming the unfulfilled assurance of free power to users for up to 200 units of electricity. He cited instances of consumers being strong-armed into paying electricity bills for consumption under 200 units, under threat of tripling the amount the following month if not paid promptly.

‘420 Promises’ and Public Deception

While acknowledging that governments may need time to implement schemes, Reddy contended that continuous public deception is indefensible. He lambasted the Congress party’s pledges as ‘420 promises’, accusing them of making hollow election pledges with no real intention to implement them. He asserted that it is the opposition’s duty to hold the incumbent government accountable for its promises and actions.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
In a landmark political event that could potentially redefine regional dynamics within South Asia, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has secured a record fourth consecutive term. Her party, the Awami League, won over two-thirds of the parliamentary seats, securing 216 out of 299. This triumph ensures the continuation of Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, which has been
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
18 mins ago
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
Navigating the Maldives' Challenges: An Insightful Discussion on '5Live with ShivAroor'
23 mins ago
Navigating the Maldives' Challenges: An Insightful Discussion on '5Live with ShivAroor'
Ranveer Singh's Social Media Gaffe Sparks Deeper Conversations
4 mins ago
Ranveer Singh's Social Media Gaffe Sparks Deeper Conversations
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Victim's Mother Accuses BJP Officials
10 mins ago
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Victim's Mother Accuses BJP Officials
Jr NTR's 'Devara' Teaser Ignites Anticipation for Blockbuster Hit
12 mins ago
Jr NTR's 'Devara' Teaser Ignites Anticipation for Blockbuster Hit
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
42 seconds
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
53 seconds
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
1 min
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
1 min
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
2 mins
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
3 mins
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
3 mins
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
4 mins
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
4 mins
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app