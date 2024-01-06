Jagdish Reddy Slams Congress for ‘420 Promises’, Calls for Accountability

In a recent media interaction, Suryapet MLA Jagdish Reddy launched a scathing critique of the Congress government and its inability to fulfill promises made to the people of Telangana. Reddy questioned the party’s credibility, derogatorily labeling them as ‘420 people’—a term in India synonymous with fraudsters, based on Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Accountability and the Dissolution of the BRS

Reddy suggested that the Congress party’s dissolution of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a subterfuge to avoid accountability and scrutiny. He called for the administration to seek guidance from experienced individuals if they grapple with the challenges of delivering on their promises.

Power Outages and Broken Promises

Reddy underscored the onset of power outages in the state following the election of the Congress, slamming the unfulfilled assurance of free power to users for up to 200 units of electricity. He cited instances of consumers being strong-armed into paying electricity bills for consumption under 200 units, under threat of tripling the amount the following month if not paid promptly.

‘420 Promises’ and Public Deception

While acknowledging that governments may need time to implement schemes, Reddy contended that continuous public deception is indefensible. He lambasted the Congress party’s pledges as ‘420 promises’, accusing them of making hollow election pledges with no real intention to implement them. He asserted that it is the opposition’s duty to hold the incumbent government accountable for its promises and actions.