en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Jadcherla MLA Foregoes Police Escort, Urges Focus on Public Issues

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Jadcherla MLA Foregoes Police Escort, Urges Focus on Public Issues

In a surprising turn of events, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has decided to reject the additional police escort during his visits to various mandals and villages within his constituency. Reddy, who already enjoys the provision of 2+2 gunmen security by the state government, perceives the additional law enforcement presence as unnecessary.

Formal Request to Withdraw Escort

Reddy submitted a formal representation to District DIG LS Chauhan, SP Harshavardhan, and ASP Ramulu. The primary intent of this memorandum was to request the withdrawal of the additional local police escort, which he insists is superfluous to his security requirements.

Redirecting Police Resources

Reddy has expressed concern for the alleged shortage of manpower within the police department. He believes that this additional law enforcement presence, assigned to accompany him, could be more effectively deployed for the benefit of the community. The MLA has urged the concerned authorities to redirect these resources towards resolving public issues and maintaining law and order.

Public Statement

In a press statement, Reddy emphasized his stance and the need for more efficient utilization of the police force. He reiterates his belief that the extra police escort is unnecessary and that the police manpower could be more effectively used for community problem-solving and maintaining law and order. As public servants, he encourages the police force to prioritize public welfare and safety above all.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former TMKOC actress Jheel Mehta Gets Engaged; Triggers Nostalgia Among Fans

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024 Global Economic Roundup: From Royal Enfield's Strategy to Emerging Investment Prospects

By Rafia Tasleem

District Collector Stresses on Citizen Participation in Government Schemes

By Rafia Tasleem

IFS Officer Praises '12th Fail' for Authentic Portrayal of UPSC Journey

By Rafia Tasleem

Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Y ...
@India · 5 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Y ...
heart comment 0
Panerai’s Expansion in India: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Panerai's Expansion in India: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation
Pune Municipal Corporation Takes Action Against Unauthorized Constructions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pune Municipal Corporation Takes Action Against Unauthorized Constructions
Dr. Moopen: The Accidental Billionaire Healthcare Titan of India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dr. Moopen: The Accidental Billionaire Healthcare Titan of India
IG Drones To Survey India’s First PRT Corridor Under Neo Metro System

By Dil Bar Irshad

IG Drones To Survey India's First PRT Corridor Under Neo Metro System
Latest Headlines
World News
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
9 seconds
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Nevada's Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed
11 seconds
Nevada's Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed
Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
16 seconds
Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
Corri Vermilya Surpasses 2,000-Point Mark: A New Milestone in Ohio High School Basketball
18 seconds
Corri Vermilya Surpasses 2,000-Point Mark: A New Milestone in Ohio High School Basketball
Nikki Fargas: The Visionary Leader Behind the Las Vegas Aces' Success
33 seconds
Nikki Fargas: The Visionary Leader Behind the Las Vegas Aces' Success
Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers Hope
46 seconds
Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers Hope
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
3 mins
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
4 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
4 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app