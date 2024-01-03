Jadcherla MLA Foregoes Police Escort, Urges Focus on Public Issues

In a surprising turn of events, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has decided to reject the additional police escort during his visits to various mandals and villages within his constituency. Reddy, who already enjoys the provision of 2+2 gunmen security by the state government, perceives the additional law enforcement presence as unnecessary.

Formal Request to Withdraw Escort

Reddy submitted a formal representation to District DIG LS Chauhan, SP Harshavardhan, and ASP Ramulu. The primary intent of this memorandum was to request the withdrawal of the additional local police escort, which he insists is superfluous to his security requirements.

Redirecting Police Resources

Reddy has expressed concern for the alleged shortage of manpower within the police department. He believes that this additional law enforcement presence, assigned to accompany him, could be more effectively deployed for the benefit of the community. The MLA has urged the concerned authorities to redirect these resources towards resolving public issues and maintaining law and order.

Public Statement

In a press statement, Reddy emphasized his stance and the need for more efficient utilization of the police force. He reiterates his belief that the extra police escort is unnecessary and that the police manpower could be more effectively used for community problem-solving and maintaining law and order. As public servants, he encourages the police force to prioritize public welfare and safety above all.