Jacques Delors: ‘Mr. Europe’ and Architect of the Euro Passes Away at 98

Jacques Delors, a crucial figure in the contemporary history of Europe, passed away at the age of 98. Often referred to as ‘Mr. Europe’, Delors is celebrated for his pivotal role in shaping the European Union and the formation of the euro currency. The Socialist stalwart served as the head of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, a period that witnessed significant advancements in European unity.

A Decade of Pioneering Leadership

Under Delors’ decade-long leadership, the European Union saw the completion of the single market—an economic agreement between EU countries allowing free movement of goods, services, and people across borders. This era also heralded the introduction of the Schengen accords, enabling passport-free travel within the EU, and the Erasmus program, a student exchange initiative promoting mobility and cultural exchange.

The Architect of the Euro

Perhaps Delors’ most lasting contribution to the EU was the establishment of the euro as the Union’s single currency. The Delors report in 1989 laid out a timeline for the euro, and the currency was officially adopted a decade later. Today, 20 out of the 27 EU countries use the euro, benefiting approximately 350 million people.

A Statesman of Vision

Prior to his tenure at the European Commission, Delors served as the finance minister under French President Francois Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984. Despite leading the polls, Delors chose not to run for the French presidency in 1995, citing a strong desire for independence. His vision extended beyond his administrative roles, with Delors warning against the dangers of populism in Europe and actively participating in international debates on the future of the Middle East and the post-Soviet world.

Delors’ death has drawn tributes from across Europe. European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed admiration for his contributions and vision. Macron described Delors as a ‘tireless creator of our Europe’ and a statesman with a French destiny.

As Europe mourns the loss of Jacques Delors, the legacy he leaves behind is a testament to his enduring vision—a Europe united in peace, prosperity, and shared purpose.