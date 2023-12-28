Jacques Delors: ‘Mr. Europe’ and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98

Former President of the European Commission, Jacques Delors, a key figure in cementing the foundations of modern Europe, passed away in his sleep at his residence in Paris at the age of 98. Known as ‘Mr. Europe’, Delors’ contributions to the formation of the euro currency and the European Union (EU) itself, have left an indelible mark on the continent’s history.

Delors: The Architect of Modern Europe

Before his tenure as the head of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, Delors served as the finance minister of France under President Francois Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984. His decade-long presidency of the EU Commission significantly shaped the outlines of the Europe we know today. He oversaw the completion of the single market, the Schengen accords for open travel, the establishment of the Erasmus program for student exchanges, and the creation of the euro as the single currency for the bloc.

A Lasting Legacy

Despite facing opposition and the challenges posed by the UK’s exit from the EU, Delors remained a staunch advocate for European unity. His efforts towards the economic integration of the EU and the introduction of a common market and currency, have been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of the bloc’s development. Delors’ vision of a federal Europe faced backlash at times, but he is remembered as a significant figure in constructing a more united Europe.

Tributes Pour In For ‘Mr. Europe’

Delors’ passing has drawn a flood of tributes from global leaders, who hailed his dedication to the European project. Among them were European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, and French President Emmanuel Macron. They expressed their admiration for Delors’ contributions and his visionary leadership. Olivier Faure, the French Socialist Party leader, described Delors as a ‘giant’ who helped build a lasting peace in Europe following the devastation of World War II.