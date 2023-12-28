en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Jacques Delors: ‘Mr. Europe’ and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Jacques Delors: ‘Mr. Europe’ and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98

Former President of the European Commission, Jacques Delors, a key figure in cementing the foundations of modern Europe, passed away in his sleep at his residence in Paris at the age of 98. Known as ‘Mr. Europe’, Delors’ contributions to the formation of the euro currency and the European Union (EU) itself, have left an indelible mark on the continent’s history.

Delors: The Architect of Modern Europe

Before his tenure as the head of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, Delors served as the finance minister of France under President Francois Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984. His decade-long presidency of the EU Commission significantly shaped the outlines of the Europe we know today. He oversaw the completion of the single market, the Schengen accords for open travel, the establishment of the Erasmus program for student exchanges, and the creation of the euro as the single currency for the bloc.

A Lasting Legacy

Despite facing opposition and the challenges posed by the UK’s exit from the EU, Delors remained a staunch advocate for European unity. His efforts towards the economic integration of the EU and the introduction of a common market and currency, have been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of the bloc’s development. Delors’ vision of a federal Europe faced backlash at times, but he is remembered as a significant figure in constructing a more united Europe.

Tributes Pour In For ‘Mr. Europe’

Delors’ passing has drawn a flood of tributes from global leaders, who hailed his dedication to the European project. Among them were European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, and French President Emmanuel Macron. They expressed their admiration for Delors’ contributions and his visionary leadership. Olivier Faure, the French Socialist Party leader, described Delors as a ‘giant’ who helped build a lasting peace in Europe following the devastation of World War II.

0
Europe France Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Games Workshop Unveils 'Warhammer: The Old World' for 2024 Launch

By Salman Khan

U.S. Versus EU: A Comparative Economic Performance Analysis

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance

By Salman Khan

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia

By Bijay Laxmi

Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Tow ...
@Europe · 1 hour
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Tow ...
heart comment 0
Harmony Link Power Interconnection: Shift from Sea to Land Construction Reduces Project Costs

By Waqas Arain

Harmony Link Power Interconnection: Shift from Sea to Land Construction Reduces Project Costs
King Charles III and Queen Camilla: A Stable Front Amidst European Monarchy Marriage Scandals

By Saboor Bayat

King Charles III and Queen Camilla: A Stable Front Amidst European Monarchy Marriage Scandals
Storm Pia Triggers Maersk Container Loss at Sea; EU Mourns Jacques Delors

By Wojciech Zylm

Storm Pia Triggers Maersk Container Loss at Sea; EU Mourns Jacques Delors
European Stock Markets Showcase Stability Amid Rising Healthcare Shares

By Aqsa Younas Rana

European Stock Markets Showcase Stability Amid Rising Healthcare Shares
Latest Headlines
World News
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
17 seconds
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
24 seconds
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
2 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
3 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
4 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
5 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
7 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
8 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
9 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
7 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
10 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
40 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
49 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
59 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app