Jacques Delors’ Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit

As the steward of the European Union (EU) for a decade, Jacques Delors, the French Eurocrat and former President of the European Commission, cast a far-reaching shadow across the bloc, not just during his tenure from 1985 to 1995, but well beyond. His vision of a unitary, centralized European state, a direction in which the EU is steadily moving, has left an indelible mark on the union’s present and future.

Delors’ Vision and Its Implications

Delors’ approach to European integration was characterized by a strong emphasis on creating a ‘social Europe’ and centralizing power in the European Commission. Broadening the EU’s focus beyond mere trade, Delors took ambitious strides into areas like defense, criminal justice, immigration, the environment, and foreign policy. His drive led to the adoption of symbols of a single country, such as a flag, anthem, passport, and a supreme court, thereby reshaping the EU’s identity.

Impact on Euroscepticism and Brexit

The far-reaching influence of Delors’ actions spurred the formation of groups opposing EU political amalgamation, including the Oxford Campaign for an Independent Britain and the European Research Group. These developments stirred a resurgence of British Euroscepticism, which had been dormant since the 1975 referendum. It is in this milieu that individuals like Daniel J. Hannan, the author of the discussed article, found the impetus for their own careers as Eurosceptics.

Delors’ advocacy for a single currency and the consequent transfer of monetary policy away from national governments rendered aspects of European integration invulnerable to democracy. This move amplified Euroscepticism and indirectly contributed to the eventual Brexit.

Assessing Delors’ Legacy

While Delors is often praised for creating the EU single market, it has been argued that the single market failed to deliver on its promises. Intra-EU trade has barely increased, growth has slowed, and the EU’s share of global GDP has fallen. The single market was criticized for creating a new regulatory system, increasing social legislation, and not fully applying to services. The creation of the single currency, the euro, despite its global significance, was seen as poorly designed and contributed to economic decline.

Delors’ legacy, therefore, is a complex tapestry of ambition, integration, and controversy. His vision has significantly shaped the EU, influencing the direction of its growth and the dynamics of its politics. His indirect contribution to Brexit is a stark reminder of the ripple effects that the actions of influential figures can have on the course of history.