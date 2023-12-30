en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Jacques Delors’ Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:29 pm EST
Jacques Delors’ Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit

As the steward of the European Union (EU) for a decade, Jacques Delors, the French Eurocrat and former President of the European Commission, cast a far-reaching shadow across the bloc, not just during his tenure from 1985 to 1995, but well beyond. His vision of a unitary, centralized European state, a direction in which the EU is steadily moving, has left an indelible mark on the union’s present and future.

Delors’ Vision and Its Implications

Delors’ approach to European integration was characterized by a strong emphasis on creating a ‘social Europe’ and centralizing power in the European Commission. Broadening the EU’s focus beyond mere trade, Delors took ambitious strides into areas like defense, criminal justice, immigration, the environment, and foreign policy. His drive led to the adoption of symbols of a single country, such as a flag, anthem, passport, and a supreme court, thereby reshaping the EU’s identity.

Impact on Euroscepticism and Brexit

The far-reaching influence of Delors’ actions spurred the formation of groups opposing EU political amalgamation, including the Oxford Campaign for an Independent Britain and the European Research Group. These developments stirred a resurgence of British Euroscepticism, which had been dormant since the 1975 referendum. It is in this milieu that individuals like Daniel J. Hannan, the author of the discussed article, found the impetus for their own careers as Eurosceptics.

Delors’ advocacy for a single currency and the consequent transfer of monetary policy away from national governments rendered aspects of European integration invulnerable to democracy. This move amplified Euroscepticism and indirectly contributed to the eventual Brexit.

Assessing Delors’ Legacy

While Delors is often praised for creating the EU single market, it has been argued that the single market failed to deliver on its promises. Intra-EU trade has barely increased, growth has slowed, and the EU’s share of global GDP has fallen. The single market was criticized for creating a new regulatory system, increasing social legislation, and not fully applying to services. The creation of the single currency, the euro, despite its global significance, was seen as poorly designed and contributed to economic decline.

Delors’ legacy, therefore, is a complex tapestry of ambition, integration, and controversy. His vision has significantly shaped the EU, influencing the direction of its growth and the dynamics of its politics. His indirect contribution to Brexit is a stark reminder of the ripple effects that the actions of influential figures can have on the course of history.

0
Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases

By BNN Correspondents

Barbados Man Reprimanded for Receiving Stolen Goods

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage ...
@History · 11 mins
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage ...
heart comment 0
Marsa Theft Incident: Duo Arrested for Wallet Theft and Car Damage

By Nimrah Khatoon

Marsa Theft Incident: Duo Arrested for Wallet Theft and Car Damage
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace

By Rizwan Shah

UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
10 seconds
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
6 mins
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District
7 mins
Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District
US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage
7 mins
US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage
Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy
7 mins
Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
9 mins
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
9 mins
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
12 mins
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
13 mins
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app