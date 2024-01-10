en English
Elections

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming Elections

In a recent interview on Motsweding FM, Kelebogile Kgetse engaged in a dynamic dialogue with Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the spokesperson for the UmKhonto WeSizwe organization. The conversation revolved around the formation of UmKhonto WeSizwe as a political force, with Ndhlela asserting that the final organizational structures, including leadership, would be formed based on the results of the upcoming elections.

Highly Anticipated Elections

Political pundits have predicted that the forthcoming elections will witness unprecedented competition, placing UmKhonto WeSizwe under the limelight. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) confirms that the organization has been officially registered for four months and is ready to compete in the national elections.

Zuma’s Affiliation with UmKhonto WeSizwe

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma has chosen to associate himself with UmKhonto WeSizwe, a move seen as an effort to garner votes and partake in this year’s elections. His association with the new political entity is viewed as significant, even as he continues to affirm his membership with the ANC. The implications of Zuma’s support base and its potential impact on the ANC’s future form a prominent aspect of the political discourse.

Remembering Dr. Peter Magubane

The article also touches upon the passing of renowned photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist, Dr. Peter Magubane, in Johannesburg, paying tribute to his extraordinary contributions. Furthermore, it covers discussions about agreements between school administrators and uniform traders, and conversations with Mmemme Mogotsi of the Border Management Authority.

In conclusion, the landscape of South African politics is poised for a seismic shift as UmKhonto WeSizwe prepares to make its mark in the upcoming elections. The role of Jacob Zuma and his influence within the ANC and the new political entity will be a narrative to watch closely.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

