Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections

In a significant development that could reshape South Africa’s political landscape, former President Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule, a former senior figure in the African National Congress (ANC), have joined forces ahead of the 2024 elections. Both Zuma, 81, and Magashule, 64, have been embroiled in allegations of corruption during their tenure in the ANC. This new alliance, however, challenges the ANC’s dominance on the political stage, which has been marred by internal conflicts and corruption scandals.

A United Front Against the ANC

The two political stalwarts have formed what is being termed the ‘Magashule Zuma United Front’. This coalition, in alliance with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, aims to present a more inclusive, people-centric approach to politics. This development poses a potential threat to the embattled ANC. The announcement’s timing, coinciding with the ANC’s 112th birthday, suggests a deliberate attempt to shake the ANC’s foundations and force introspection.

Implications for the ANC

Political analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast opines that these developments could disrupt the ANC in the impending elections. The party, according to him, may not even reach the 50% threshold. The alliance, coupled with the newly launched MK party, backed by Zuma, signifies a considerable challenge to the ANC’s standing.

The Path Ahead

This collaboration, characterized by a shift away from traditional politics towards a more inclusive, people-centric approach, could potentially lead to a decline in the ANC’s vote share. Zuma’s intervention might further weaken the ANC, potentially driving them into a coalition with smaller radical parties. As the ACT prepares to contest the elections independently, it remains to be seen how this alliance will impact South Africa’s political future.