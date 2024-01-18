Jacob Zuma Advocates for Empowerment of Traditional Leaders in South Africa

In a significant political development, former South African President Jacob Zuma has advocated for an overhaul of the country’s governance structure. He made a call for the abolition of the existing ‘western’ judicial system and the empowerment of traditional leaders, known as the amakhosi. Zuma shared his radical views during a meeting with traditional leaders and members of the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) at his homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Revamping South Africa’s Judicial System

Zuma criticized the current judicial setup, arguing that it replaced the peaceful rule of amakhosi that existed before the colonial era. He claimed that the colonial powers recognized the traditional leaders as the rightful authorities, only to dispossess them of their land and power. In Zuma’s perspective, the post-apartheid era in South Africa missed an opportunity: to restore the land and reinstate the authority of amakhosi.

Amakhosi as Sovereign Authorities

Going beyond mere empowerment, Zuma envisions amakhosi as sovereign authorities with central executive powers. He drew parallels to systems in other countries where traditional leaders serve as heads of state, with governments operating beneath them. These remarks indicate Zuma’s belief that amakhosi should have the ultimate authority over matters concerning their people.

Zuma’s Critique of Current Leadership

Zuma also raised questions about the leadership of current President Cyril Ramaphosa. He called for the provision to remove a president before the end of their term if the people are not satisfied with their service. The former president further criticized the formation of many small parties by blacks, implying that it was a deliberate strategy by whites to divide black votes.