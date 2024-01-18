en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Jacob Zuma Advocates for Empowerment of Traditional Leaders in South Africa

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Jacob Zuma Advocates for Empowerment of Traditional Leaders in South Africa

In a significant political development, former South African President Jacob Zuma has advocated for an overhaul of the country’s governance structure. He made a call for the abolition of the existing ‘western’ judicial system and the empowerment of traditional leaders, known as the amakhosi. Zuma shared his radical views during a meeting with traditional leaders and members of the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) at his homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Revamping South Africa’s Judicial System

Zuma criticized the current judicial setup, arguing that it replaced the peaceful rule of amakhosi that existed before the colonial era. He claimed that the colonial powers recognized the traditional leaders as the rightful authorities, only to dispossess them of their land and power. In Zuma’s perspective, the post-apartheid era in South Africa missed an opportunity: to restore the land and reinstate the authority of amakhosi.

Amakhosi as Sovereign Authorities

Going beyond mere empowerment, Zuma envisions amakhosi as sovereign authorities with central executive powers. He drew parallels to systems in other countries where traditional leaders serve as heads of state, with governments operating beneath them. These remarks indicate Zuma’s belief that amakhosi should have the ultimate authority over matters concerning their people.

Zuma’s Critique of Current Leadership

Zuma also raised questions about the leadership of current President Cyril Ramaphosa. He called for the provision to remove a president before the end of their term if the people are not satisfied with their service. The former president further criticized the formation of many small parties by blacks, implying that it was a deliberate strategy by whites to divide black votes.

0
Politics Social Issues South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
Rumors have been swirling around the political landscape in South Africa, suggesting that Stanley Mathabatha, a prominent figure in the African National Congress (ANC), may be on the verge of a significant career change. As the ANC’s provincial chairperson in Limpopo, Mathabatha has been a steadfast advocate for the party, which he openly credits for
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
8 mins ago
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Governor Newsom Travels to South Carolina to Engage Rural Voters
10 mins ago
Governor Newsom Travels to South Carolina to Engage Rural Voters
John Harris Campus Principal on Administrative Leave Following Abuse Order
2 mins ago
John Harris Campus Principal on Administrative Leave Following Abuse Order
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
5 mins ago
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
8 mins ago
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
Latest Headlines
World News
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
1 min
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
2 mins
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
4 mins
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
4 mins
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
5 mins
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
8 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
8 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
8 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
9 mins
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app