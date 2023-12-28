en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Jacob Mafume’s Blueprint to Tackle Harare’s Urban Challenges

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:17 am EST
Jacob Mafume’s Blueprint to Tackle Harare’s Urban Challenges

In an impassioned interview following his re-election, Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume, laid out a bold blueprint to navigate the urban challenges his city currently faces. Top on his agenda is a dire water crisis and a cholera outbreak, both of which require immediate attention and innovative solutions.

Water Crisis and Cholera Outbreak: A Dual Threat

Mafume’s primary objective is to stabilize the city’s water supply to ensure that residents can access clean water at home. He emphasized the need for a robust water production system that caters to the entire community and not just a select few. This, he believes, will not only alleviate the water crisis but also counter the cholera outbreak that has been plaguing the city.

A Comprehensive Waste Management Plan

Alongside the water crisis, Mafume also addressed the city’s growing waste problem. He discussed the pending launch of a comprehensive waste management program, urging the government to release tractors acquired from Belarus to assist with this. The tractors, he lamented, are currently being underutilized and their deployment could significantly aid in addressing the mounting waste problem.

Seeking Finance Minister’s Approval

Mafume is also awaiting the Finance Minister’s approval of borrowing powers to propel these initiatives further. He acknowledged the importance of this approval, recognizing it as a critical step in implementing the necessary measures to combat the city’s challenges.

Housing Challenges and Urban Settlements

The Mayor also spoke about the difficulties with housing and urban settlements, including recent floods that necessitated rescue operations. He proposed experimenting with new building methods to reduce housing costs and adapt to local conditions. This initiative, he believes, could revolutionize urban housing in Harare.

Government’s Role in Addressing City’s Challenges

During the interview, Mafume did not hold back in criticizing the government’s failure to deliver on a promise to supply water treatment chemicals. He suggested that the government should settle its outstanding debts with the city to fund essential services. He further added that the redevelopment of Rufaro Stadium, intended to be a multi-purpose venue, had been stalled but was nearing completion.

0
Politics Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister

By Wojciech Zylm

Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures

By Wojciech Zylm

ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy ...
@History · 10 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy ...
heart comment 0
Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing

By Bijay Laxmi

Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty

By Nitish Verma

Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates

By Mazhar Abbas

Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D’Esposito Criticizes Biden’s Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern

By Bijay Laxmi

D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
2 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
3 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
3 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
4 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
7 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
10 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
12 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
12 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
13 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app