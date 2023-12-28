Jacob Mafume’s Blueprint to Tackle Harare’s Urban Challenges

In an impassioned interview following his re-election, Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume, laid out a bold blueprint to navigate the urban challenges his city currently faces. Top on his agenda is a dire water crisis and a cholera outbreak, both of which require immediate attention and innovative solutions.

Water Crisis and Cholera Outbreak: A Dual Threat

Mafume’s primary objective is to stabilize the city’s water supply to ensure that residents can access clean water at home. He emphasized the need for a robust water production system that caters to the entire community and not just a select few. This, he believes, will not only alleviate the water crisis but also counter the cholera outbreak that has been plaguing the city.

A Comprehensive Waste Management Plan

Alongside the water crisis, Mafume also addressed the city’s growing waste problem. He discussed the pending launch of a comprehensive waste management program, urging the government to release tractors acquired from Belarus to assist with this. The tractors, he lamented, are currently being underutilized and their deployment could significantly aid in addressing the mounting waste problem.

Seeking Finance Minister’s Approval

Mafume is also awaiting the Finance Minister’s approval of borrowing powers to propel these initiatives further. He acknowledged the importance of this approval, recognizing it as a critical step in implementing the necessary measures to combat the city’s challenges.

Housing Challenges and Urban Settlements

The Mayor also spoke about the difficulties with housing and urban settlements, including recent floods that necessitated rescue operations. He proposed experimenting with new building methods to reduce housing costs and adapt to local conditions. This initiative, he believes, could revolutionize urban housing in Harare.

Government’s Role in Addressing City’s Challenges

During the interview, Mafume did not hold back in criticizing the government’s failure to deliver on a promise to supply water treatment chemicals. He suggested that the government should settle its outstanding debts with the city to fund essential services. He further added that the redevelopment of Rufaro Stadium, intended to be a multi-purpose venue, had been stalled but was nearing completion.