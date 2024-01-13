en English
New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:29 pm EST
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford have unveiled their official wedding photos, offering a glimpse into the private moments of their intimate ceremony in Hawke’s Bay. These photos, taken amidst the picturesque vines of Craggy Range Winery, have attracted significant attention, casting light on the special day of one of international politics’ most prominent figures.

Wedding Amidst the Vines

The couple exchanged vows at a small ceremony of just over 50 attendees. The guest list, comprised mostly of family, very close friends, and a few politicians, witnessed the union in a scene described as the most Instagrammable vineyard in the world. The wedding was officiated by a close friend and former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson. Ardern, attired in a custom-made white dress by NZ-based designer Juliette Hogan, and Gayford, in a custom-made black suit, were the picture of happiness.

A Daughter’s Touch

Their 5-year-old daughter, Neve, added a special touch to the occasion, walking down the aisle with her father, Clarke Gayford. In a sentimental tribute to heritage, Neve wore a dress made from the fabric of Ardern’s mother’s wedding attire. The release of these photos has given the public a rare look into the personal life of the former Prime Minister, who has often maintained a separation between her public duties and private life.

Postponement and Promise

Originally planned for 2022, the wedding had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the delay, the couple, engaged since 2019, held on to their promise of wedded bliss. Ardern, who stepped down as Prime Minister in 2023, publicly committed to marrying Gayford following her resignation. The couple has been together for over a decade, weathering the challenges of public life and the global pandemic together.

The release of these wedding photos has not only satisfied public curiosity but also highlighted the couple’s resilience and commitment to one another. Despite their high-profile status, Ardern and Gayford have managed to preserve their personal moments, celebrating their union in a way that resonated with their values and love for each other.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

