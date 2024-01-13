en English
New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot: A Joyous Wedding Celebration in Hawke's Bay

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:01 am EST
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot: A Joyous Wedding Celebration in Hawke’s Bay

As the sun set on Hawke’s Bay, Dame Jacinda Ardern, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and her partner Clarke Gayford, made their long-awaited vows amidst a tightly-knit circle of family and friends. The couple, who first crossed paths at the Metro Restaurant Awards event in 2012, tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony that was both deeply personal and uniquely public due to their prominent positions in New Zealand society.

Ardern and Gayford’s Journey to the Altar

The couple had been engaged since 2019, after a memorable trip to Mahia. Their wedding plans, initially set for the summer of 2022, were repeatedly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ardern, upon leaving politics, had expressed her eagerness to finally get married, and Saturday’s ceremony was a long-awaited culmination of that desire.

Intimate Ceremony with High-Profile Guests

With 50-75 guests in attendance, the wedding was an exercise in restrained elegance. Among the attendees were notable figures such as former prime minister Chris Hipkins, former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson, fashion designer Juliette Hogan, and renowned chef Peter Gordon. Security was tight, with ArmourGuard personnel on site, ensuring the event’s smooth progression.

Custom-Made Attire and Family Involvement

Ardern, known for her down-to-earth style and authenticity, wore a custom-made white halter neck dress by Juliette Hogan, reflecting a blend of simplicity and sophistication. Gayford, complementing his bride, donned a black suit by Zambesi. The couple’s daughter, Neve, added a touch of sentimental charm to the ceremony. The five-year-old participated in the proceedings, dressed in an outfit crafted from Ardern’s mother’s wedding gown.

Wedding amidst a Pandemic

In the shadow of a global pandemic, the wedding showcased a resilience and optimism that has come to define Ardern’s public image. The ceremony and reception were discreetly arranged across several sections, including a bar area, dining area, and a reception tent. Despite the pandemic-related challenges, the couple’s special day was a testament to their commitment and love for one another.

0
New Zealand Politics Society
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

    © 2023 BNN
