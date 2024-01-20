Jabulani Khumalo Apologizes for Jacob Zuma's No-Show at uMkhonto Wesizwe Party Rally in Limpopo

In a surprising turn of events, Jabulani Khumalo, acting president of the nascent uMkhonto Wesizwe party, has publicly apologized for the conspicuous absence of ex-president Jacob Zuma at their inaugural recruitment rally. The rally, located in the heart of Malamulele, Limpopo, was one of numerous events where Zuma was slated to make an appearance, with others scheduled in Giyani, Muyexe, and Thohoyandou.

Zuma's Plans Thwarted

As the recent allegations of the ANC in Limpopo sabotaging Zuma's campaign for the uMkhonto weSizwe party swirl, the party's provincial leaders made a startling revelation. Despite assurances that Zuma would spearhead the election campaign in Giyani, Thohoyandou, and Malumelele, this was not sanctioned by the party's national structure. The only event where Zuma is now expected is the election campaign at Malamulele Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Avoiding Potential Conflict

Khumalo shed light on the reason behind Zuma's non-attendance. According to him, local community leaders had advised Zuma against appearing, citing objections from certain community members. The chiefs have requested additional time for consultation with their people to circumvent potential conflicts. They have assured that once broader agreement is reached, Zuma will be welcomed to engage with the community.

Controversy Surrounding Zuma's Involvement

Further controversy about Zuma's intended involvement in political activities was sparked when his planned visit to the graves of struggle icons was rebuffed by their families. This incident, coupled with concerns about his health, raises questions about the appropriateness of his involvement in the MK party's campaign. That being said, some residents have expressed their unswerving support for Zuma. The South African Constitution, however, imposes a restriction on candidates serving more than two terms at the Union Buildings.