Finance

Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State’s Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived

In the heartland of Madhya Pradesh, the issue of halted developmental works has been a matter of concern for the residents of Jabalpur. The city’s Mayor, Jagat Bahadur Singh, recently took a public stand on this issue. In a candid interaction with the media, Singh pointed to the financial struggles of the state as the primary cause for the delay in local development projects.

Financial Struggles Stalling Development

Mayor Singh emphasized the challenges faced by councillors in initiating and completing development projects due to budgetary constraints. He revealed that a communication to the state government is planned by the Jabalpur divisional commissioner, and a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on the agenda. Singh shared details of the budget allocations for rural and other wards, approved projects, and the hindrances faced due to the impending MP assembly elections.

Addressing Pending Bills and High Expectations

Singh went on to highlight the inability of the department to clear pending bills, which has become a significant hindrance in the path of progress. He also voiced the high expectations residents have from their elected representatives, which adds to the pressure of resolving the financial woes.

The financial struggles of the state were previously echoed by Gwalior Mayor Dr. Shobha Sikarwar, who returned a car provided by the Municipal Corporation, citing the body’s poor financial condition.

Revival of Chennai-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway

Meanwhile, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the stalled Chennai port to Maduravoyal elevated expressway project has finally been revived. Initiated in 2009, the project has commenced with groundwork by J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. at a total project cost of ₹3,570 crores. The construction of a new double Tier 4-lane Elevated Corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal is included in this project.

The project had initially run into controversies and was shelved by the AIADMK government but was revived two years ago with a Memorandum of Understanding signed in May 2022. The new expressway is expected to expedite the movement of cargo in and out of the port, easing access to the city’s heart via the port’s southern end.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

