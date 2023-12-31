J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition’s ‘Nyay Yatra’, Lauds PM Modi’s Vision for India

In a pointed critique of the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda contrasted their actions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to advance India. Speaking during the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,’ Nadda lambasted the Congress and the INDIA coalition for their attempts to stage a ‘nyay yatra’ (justice journey) despite their history of injustice to society.

(Read Also: Barbeque Nation Battles Economic Challenges Amidst Inflation and Market Uncertainty)

Modi’s Vision vs Opposition’s Actions

Nadda’s critique of the opposition came as he participated in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.’ This event is aimed at promoting the central government’s flagship schemes ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. During the event, Nadda accused the opposition, particularly the Congress and the INDIA coalition, of working against the nation’s progress. He contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relentless efforts to empower different segments of society, including women, farmers, youth, and the poor, through various schemes such as Startup India, Khelo India, and Fit India.

Pointing to Successes

In his address, Nadda highlighted India’s improved performance in the Asian Games and lauded the transformation of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In addition, the BJP chief flagged off a women’s half-marathon as part of his visit to Uttar Pradesh, which was marked by a warm reception from Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders.

(Read Also: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Development Projects in Ayodhya, Boosting Infrastructure and Tourism)

‘Mann ki Baat’

Adding to the day’s events, Nadda and Adityanath, along with party colleagues, tuned in to Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast. The Prime Minister used the platform to focus on the themes of a developed India and self-reliance, as well as the importance of physical and mental health for ‘Fit India’.

Read More