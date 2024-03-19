J-K Parties Seek Alliance for LS Polls: Apni Party, DPAP Eye Pre-Poll Pact, Reject BJP Tie-Up

Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the Apni Party and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) signaling openness to alliance talks with like-minded parties, while explicitly distancing themselves from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to ideological differences.

Strategic Alliances in the Making

The Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, and DPAP, under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad, are laying down the groundwork for potential pre-poll alliances in Jammu and Kashmir. Both parties have expressed their intent to collaborate with other parties that share their vision for the prosperity and development of the region, emphasizing that such partnerships would be in the best interest of its people. While the Apni Party has ruled out any cooperation with the BJP at this stage, citing fundamental differences, the focus remains on engaging with parties that align with their ideological stance and objectives.

Ideological Stances and Political Maneuvering

According to the Apni Party's general secretary, Rafi Mir, the party is proactively reaching out to other like-minded political entities to discuss the possibility of forming an alliance. The aim is to present a united front in the upcoming elections, ensuring that the collective interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are adequately represented. DPAP's chief spokesman, Salman Nizami, echoed similar sentiments, noting that while discussions are in the preliminary stages, a final decision regarding the alliance will be made soon by the party's chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

