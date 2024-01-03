Izzy Patoka Elected as Baltimore County Council Chair for 2024

Israel ‘Izzy’ Patoka, a Democrat hailing from Pikesville, has been unanimously elected as the chair of the Baltimore County Council for 2024. The council members cast their votes in favor of Patoka, making it a unanimous decision. He comes into chairmanship succeeding Julian Jones, who served in the role for the preceding three years.

A Look at Patoka’s Goals and Challenges

Representing the 2nd District since 2018, Patoka has a clear vision for his tenure laid out. His focus areas include the 2030 Master Plan, 2024 Comprehensive Zoning Map Process, public facilities legislation, impact fees legislation, and the fiscal year 2025 budget. As chair, his earnings will see an increase, falling between $87,000 and $130,500, as per the compensation policy passed by the council in March the previous year.

Potential Candidates for the Future

Jones and Patoka are being touted as potential candidates for the county executive position in 2026. Jones’ tenure as chair saw him navigate the tumultuous waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the introduction of significant legislation. This includes the establishment of an accountability review board for county police and a bill to address high sewer bills.

Controversy and Future Plans

However, Jones’ term ended on a controversial note due to proposed amendments to legislation concerning the Office of the Baltimore County Inspector General, which he eventually withdrew. The council passed the original legislation, and the Office of the Inspector General will be voted on for inclusion in the county charter in November. Furthermore, Councilman Pat Young is planning to introduce legislation overhauling the amendment process, aiming to promote transparency.