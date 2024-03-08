IWD 2024: PDP Champions Women in Leadership for Enhanced Democracy

On International Women's Day, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has underscored the significance of elevating women into leadership and decision-making roles as a catalyst for deepening democracy. This call to action aligns with global observations and the documented impacts of women in governance spheres.

Advertisment

Global Perspectives on Women's Leadership

Recent studies, including The 2024 Global State of Women's Leadership, illuminate the strides and hurdles in women's journey to political prominence. The data reveals a doubling in the average share of women in parliaments worldwide from 11% to 26% over the past decades, alongside an increase in women serving as executive heads of state from 4 to 17. Despite these advances, the persistent underrepresentation and the slow march towards gender parity underline the need for more concerted efforts. Similar sentiments are echoed in reports from the United Nations Development Programme and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), highlighting the transformative role of women in political landscapes across Europe, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific region.

PDP's Advocacy for Women's Empowerment

Advertisment

The PDP's advocacy for women in leadership positions is not just about numerical representation but also about the qualitative changes these leaders bring to the table. Women leaders are often credited with fostering more inclusive, democratic, and cooperative governance styles. The party's position is buoyed by global evidence suggesting that investing in women's leadership is crucial for bridging the gender gap and promoting sustainable development. Initiatives that support women's political participation, such as legislated gender quotas, mentorship programs, and advocacy campaigns, have been successful in various countries, offering a blueprint for replication.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Women in Politics

The PDP's call to action on International Women's Day is a reminder of the work that remains to be done. The party envisions a democratic landscape where women's leadership is normalized and celebrated. For this vision to materialize, it requires not only policy reform and societal support but also a shift in cultural attitudes towards women in power. The benefits of women's increased participation in politics—ranging from more robust democracies to more sustainable policies—are clear. As the world reflects on the progress made, the focus must now turn to the actionable steps that can further this cause, ensuring that women not only reach leadership positions but also thrive in them.