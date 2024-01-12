en English
Health

ITV Challenges Labour’s Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal

In a recent development, ITV has voiced strong criticism against the Labour Party’s plan to enforce a before 9 pm ban on junk food advertisements on television. The broadcaster has challenged the policy’s effectiveness, asserting there is no tangible evidence to prove that such a measure would help combat the prevailing issue of childhood obesity. ITV further argues that this policy would severely impact the financial capability of commercial public service broadcasters to invest in content production, particularly in creating high-budget drama series.

Labour’s Stance on Obesity

Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, has drawn attention to the rising obesity rates among British children as compared to their French counterparts. To address this, Starmer has proposed the implementation of the TV advertising ban alongside restrictions on paid online advertising of unhealthy foods targeted at children. However, ITV counters this initiative, maintaining that despite a considerable reduction in children’s exposure to TV advertising over the past decade, childhood obesity rates in the UK have not seen a corresponding decrease. This, they argue, indicates that a ban on advertising would not necessarily tackle the root of the obesity problem.

Future Measures: A Potential Sugar Tax?

Labour health spokesman, Wes Streeting, has suggested the possibility of introducing a sugar tax once the current cost of living crisis has been mitigated. This proposed action has drawn criticism from the Conservative Party, who argue that such a tax could pose an additional financial burden on citizens. As the debate continues, the future of advertising restrictions and potential taxes on sugary products remains uncertain. The challenge lies in balancing public health concerns with the financial implications for broadcasters.

Health Politics United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

