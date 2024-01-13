en English
Elections

ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
In a decisive move towards the upcoming general elections, representatives from the Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have concluded the second round of discussions. The purpose of the talks was to reach an electoral understanding, offering a potential political alliance that could significantly shape the electoral landscape.

Progress in Electoral Understanding

The delegations from both parties were represented by key figures. The PPP delegation comprised Central Secretary General Syed Nayar Bukhari, former ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Mukesh Kumar Chawla. ITP’s representatives included Central Secretary General Allama Dr. Shabir Hasan Maithmi, Central Information Secretary Zahid Ali Akhunzada, Central Deputy Secretary Syed Sikander Abbas Gilani, and Deputy Secretary Information Syed Altaf Kazmi.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed various constituencies and addressed bilateral political issues. The dialogues concluded with a mutual agreement to continue negotiations, with an aim to resolve the remaining matters. The final agreement is expected to be achieved post consultations with their respective leaderships.

PPP’s Commitment and New Alliances

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made significant observations about the political landscape. He commented on PTI’s intra-party election blunders and hinted that they might need to contest general polls on a different symbol. Further, he announced the joining of PML-N Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan in PPP, strengthening the party’s position ahead of the elections. Bilawal reiterated PPP’s commitment to fight in the upcoming elections and provide financial aid to laborers through the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’.

Adding to PPP’s alliances, the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has assured Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of its full support in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-127 (Lahore-XI), where the PPP chairman is contesting the Feb 8 election.

Controversial Resolution for Postponement

In a twist of events, a controversial resolution has been submitted in the Senate Secretariat seeking the postponement of general elections for three months. The resolution, offered by various senators from different political parties, cited incidents of violence and security threats as reasons for the delay. Counter-resolutions have also been submitted, intensifying the political tension.

Elections Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

