ITAT Rejects Congress Plea, Upholds IT Department's Lien on Bank Accounts Amid Election Prep

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on March 8 dismissed the Indian National Congress's plea for a stay on the Income Tax Department's lien on their bank accounts, a decision that could have significant financial implications for the party ahead of upcoming general elections. Senior counsel Vivek Tankha, representing Congress, sought a temporary hold on the order to appeal in the high court, a request the tribunal declined, citing lack of authority to issue such a stay.

Chronology and Legal Arguments

The dispute centers around the Income Tax Department's demand of Rs 210 crore for the financial year 2018-19, which led to a lien on Congress's bank accounts. During the tribunal hearings, Vivek Tankha argued the lien would severely restrict the party's ability to fund its election campaign, especially given the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, caps on election spending. In contrast, the IT Department maintained that Congress's substantial assets and corpus meant the lien would not hinder their electoral activities.

Financial Impact on Congress

According to Congress's senior leader Ajay Maken, the freezing of the party and Youth Congress's bank accounts has placed a financial strain on their operations. Despite the ITAT allowing the party to operate the accounts under lien, the IT Department's actions have raised concerns about the potential impact on Congress's campaign financing ahead of crucial elections.

Broader Implications

This development raises questions about the balance between regulatory enforcement by tax authorities and the financial autonomy of political parties during election periods. While the tribunal's decision underscores the legal obligations of political entities, it also prompts a debate on the timing and nature of such enforcement actions, especially with the general elections on the horizon.