Italy’s Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary’s Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is presently in the thick of a diplomatic initiative aimed at swaying Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s stance against the European Union’s assistance for Ukraine. Meloni’s endeavor is not solely for diplomatic relations; it also carries political implications within the EU. A successful persuasion could lead to Hungary’s Fidesz party joining the far-right European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, which includes Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, Poland’s Law and Justice party, and the nationalist Sweden Democrats, among others.

Meloni’s Diplomatic Effort

Meloni is attempting to convince Orban to rescind his veto on the 50 billion EU aid to Ukraine. This aid package is of vital importance to Ukraine, as Kyiv could face severe challenges or even collapse without substantial foreign financial support. The Western alliance supporting Ukraine appears to be divided, with one faction advocating for peace talks and the other insisting on continuing financial and military support for Ukraine.

Implications for the European Union

The Hungarian Foreign Minister emphasized that one of Hungary’s foreign policy’s main priorities remains the acceleration of Western Balkan integration. This commitment, coupled with the potential realignment of Hungary’s Fidesz party with the ECR group, could have significant implications for the EU politics and its stance towards Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Impact on EU’s Support Framework for Ukraine

After initially blocking a 50bn aid program, Orban has been successfully persuaded by Meloni to support the EU’s aid program for Ukraine. The EU is now devising a “plan B” to circumvent Hungary’s veto. This development is critical in the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as it could reshape the support framework for Ukraine, thereby affecting the broader geopolitical landscape.