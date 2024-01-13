en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Italy’s Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary’s Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
Italy’s Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary’s Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is presently in the thick of a diplomatic initiative aimed at swaying Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s stance against the European Union’s assistance for Ukraine. Meloni’s endeavor is not solely for diplomatic relations; it also carries political implications within the EU. A successful persuasion could lead to Hungary’s Fidesz party joining the far-right European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, which includes Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, Poland’s Law and Justice party, and the nationalist Sweden Democrats, among others.

Meloni’s Diplomatic Effort

Meloni is attempting to convince Orban to rescind his veto on the 50 billion EU aid to Ukraine. This aid package is of vital importance to Ukraine, as Kyiv could face severe challenges or even collapse without substantial foreign financial support. The Western alliance supporting Ukraine appears to be divided, with one faction advocating for peace talks and the other insisting on continuing financial and military support for Ukraine.

Implications for the European Union

The Hungarian Foreign Minister emphasized that one of Hungary’s foreign policy’s main priorities remains the acceleration of Western Balkan integration. This commitment, coupled with the potential realignment of Hungary’s Fidesz party with the ECR group, could have significant implications for the EU politics and its stance towards Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Impact on EU’s Support Framework for Ukraine

After initially blocking a 50bn aid program, Orban has been successfully persuaded by Meloni to support the EU’s aid program for Ukraine. The EU is now devising a “plan B” to circumvent Hungary’s veto. This development is critical in the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as it could reshape the support framework for Ukraine, thereby affecting the broader geopolitical landscape.

0
Politics Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
In an unexpected turn of events, the Speaker of the Polish Senate, Ms. M. K. Blonska, has extended an invitation to German politician Manuela Schwesig, a vocal advocate for the Nord Stream II project. This move has ignited a wave of criticism and sparked a heated debate in the political circles of Poland. The central
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
8 mins ago
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
Public Appeals for Witnesses: A Testament to Community Engagement in Crime Investigations
9 mins ago
Public Appeals for Witnesses: A Testament to Community Engagement in Crime Investigations
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Testing Ground for GOP Leadership and Trump's Hold
2 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Testing Ground for GOP Leadership and Trump's Hold
Iowa Caucuses: The First Indicators in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
4 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses: The First Indicators in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
5 mins ago
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
1 min
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Testing Ground for GOP Leadership and Trump's Hold
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Testing Ground for GOP Leadership and Trump's Hold
Aston Villa's Fan Zone: A Threat to Local Vendors' Microeconomy?
3 mins
Aston Villa's Fan Zone: A Threat to Local Vendors' Microeconomy?
SAGECents: The New Financial Literacy App Empowering Older LGBTQ Americans
3 mins
SAGECents: The New Financial Literacy App Empowering Older LGBTQ Americans
Ole Miss Triumphs Over Vanderbilt in Thrilling Clash: Implications for Future Tournaments
4 mins
Ole Miss Triumphs Over Vanderbilt in Thrilling Clash: Implications for Future Tournaments
Iowa Caucuses: The First Indicators in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
4 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Indicators in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
5 mins
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
5 mins
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
7 mins
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
56 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app