en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:05 pm EST
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict

Italy’s Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, has advocated for an intensified dual-track strategy to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During a parliamentary hearing, he underscored the critical need for a balanced approach that encompasses both robust military support for Kyiv and proactive diplomatic engagement.

Italy’s Dual-Track Strategy

In an effort to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid escalating tensions with Russia, the Italian government approved its eighth military aid package for Kyiv. The package, backed by 195 Italian lawmakers, is poised to fortify Ukraine’s defense infrastructure with sophisticated equipment and weapons. Italy has also expressed keen interest in participating in a Lithuanian-led demining coalition to assist Ukraine.

However, alongside this military backing, Crosetto emphasized the imperative of incisive diplomacy. He urged for a realistic appraisal of the military situation on the ground, acknowledging Ukraine’s persistent numerical and air inferiority, and the critical challenges that 2024 holds for the country’s future.

Diplomacy: A Prerequisite for Peace Talks

Crosetto insisted that diplomatic negotiations could only be initiated once Russia halts its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. This viewpoint aligns with Ukraine’s stance, which posits that negotiations are untenable until Russian forces fully withdraw from Ukrainian territory. Despite Ukraine’s warnings that Russia shows no signs of ceasing its aggression, Italy’s Defense Minister urged for realism and the recognition of the need for diplomatic engagement.

High-Level Support for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with a broad swathe of the Italian government, has displayed unwavering support for Ukraine and its President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meloni has consistently denounced Russia’s actions, echoing the sentiments of a global community increasingly alarmed by the escalating conflict. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains steadfast in his goals for Ukraine, including ‘denazification’, ‘demilitarization’, and blocking Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

As the conflict continues, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a successful implementation of Italy’s dual-track strategy that could herald a new chapter of peace and stability in the region.

0
Italy Politics Ukraine
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
5 hours ago
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
Juventus is set to face Frosinone in the Coppa Italia quarter-final sans their star forward Federico Chiesa, as confirmed by Juventus’ manager Massimiliano Allegri. The absence of Chiesa, due to a knee injury, is expected to leave a void in the team’s attack, though Allegri is optimistic about his return for the subsequent league game
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
7 hours ago
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
Generali to Acquire Full Ownership of Generali China Insurance in Strategic Move
7 hours ago
Generali to Acquire Full Ownership of Generali China Insurance in Strategic Move
Pitti Oumo Unveils Latest Menswear Trends with Plaid Patterns and Chocolate Hues on Day Two
6 hours ago
Pitti Oumo Unveils Latest Menswear Trends with Plaid Patterns and Chocolate Hues on Day Two
Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring
6 hours ago
Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring
Milan's M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor
6 hours ago
Milan's M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor
Latest Headlines
World News
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
19 seconds
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
21 seconds
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024
24 seconds
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
1 min
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
2 mins
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
Debate Sparks as Ishan Kishan Excluded from Indian Cricket Team
4 mins
Debate Sparks as Ishan Kishan Excluded from Indian Cricket Team
Global Events Unfold in Thursday's Financial Times: A Comprehensive Overview
4 mins
Global Events Unfold in Thursday's Financial Times: A Comprehensive Overview
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
4 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
Armed Intruders Disrupt Live TV Broadcast Amidst State of Emergency in Ecuador
5 mins
Armed Intruders Disrupt Live TV Broadcast Amidst State of Emergency in Ecuador
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app