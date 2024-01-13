en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is actively working to sway Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s stance against the European Union’s support for Ukraine. The primary focus of these efforts is to bring Hungary’s position in line with the rest of the European Union and foster improved relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Shaping the Political Landscape

The implications of these diplomatic efforts echo beyond the immediate players. Should Meloni succeed, Orban’s Fidesz party may join the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group. The ECR is a political grouping within the European Parliament, comprising far-right parties, including Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, Poland’s Law and Justice party, and the nationalist Sweden Democrats.

Unfolding Diplomatic Tensions

Orban has notably vetoed a 50 billion EU aid package for Ukraine, a move that has brought him under Meloni’s persuasive radar. Reports suggest that without substantial foreign financial assistance, Kyiv could soon face severe challenges or potentially collapse. Meloni’s efforts to have Orban withdraw his veto thus carry significant weight.

Implications for Europe and Beyond

The ongoing diplomatic efforts and negotiations between Italy and Hungary are a mirror to the shifting alliances and political maneuvering within the EU. The conflict in Ukraine and the pursuit of individual national interests by member states are adding layers of complexity to these dynamics. The successful navigation of this political landscape could mark a pivotal moment for the right-wing parties of Europe.

0
Europe Italy Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
9 mins ago
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
In a turn of events that is music to the ears of Manchester City supporters, the revered midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, has made a triumphant return to the field, following a five-month injury hiatus. De Bruyne’s comeback was not just a return, but a demonstration of his undiminished prowess, as he assisted the winning goal
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
European Union Contemplating Naval Mission Deployment in the Red Sea
52 mins ago
European Union Contemplating Naval Mission Deployment in the Red Sea
The Race against Time: ESA's Quest to Extend the Lifespan of Satellite Atomic Clocks
1 hour ago
The Race against Time: ESA's Quest to Extend the Lifespan of Satellite Atomic Clocks
How Europe Continues to Purchase Russian Oil Indirectly Amid Sanctions
20 mins ago
How Europe Continues to Purchase Russian Oil Indirectly Amid Sanctions
Unveiling Crown Princess Mary's British Roots: A Shift in European Royalty?
41 mins ago
Unveiling Crown Princess Mary's British Roots: A Shift in European Royalty?
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
51 mins ago
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
Latest Headlines
World News
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
26 seconds
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
3 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
4 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
5 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
5 mins
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
5 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
5 mins
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
6 mins
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
6 mins
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app