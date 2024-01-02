en English
Accidents

Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year’s Eve Party

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year’s Eve Party

Italian Parliament member Emanuele Pozzolo, from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, is currently under investigation following a controversial incident at a New Year’s Eve party.

Pozzolo’s legally owned .22 caliber North American Arms mini-revolver was accidentally discharged, causing a minor leg injury to a guest who is the son-in-law of a bodyguard for junior justice minister Andrea Delmastro. The incident, which took place in Rosazza near Turin amidst about 30 guests, has drawn surprise and criticism from opposition politicians.

Pozzolo Denies Firing The Gun

Despite admitting to owning the mini-revolver, Pozzolo denies being the one who fired it. The incident has triggered widespread astonishment and criticism from opposition politicians.

Elly Schlein of the Democratic Party has expressed disbelief that a lawmaker would bring a loaded weapon to such an event. Former prime minister Matteo Renzi, also questioned the logic of bringing firearms to a party attended by government members.

Firearm Regulations in Italy

Possession of firearms in Italy is heavily regulated. The Brothers of Italy party recently proposed legislation to lower the minimum age for obtaining a hunting rifle permit to 16.

This incident brings the party’s stance on firearms into the spotlight, raising questions about the implications and potential consequences of loosening firearm regulations.

Official Reaction Awaited

No official reaction has been provided by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni or the Brothers of Italy party regarding the incident.

This silence has added fuel to the controversy, as opposition politicians and the public alike await a response. The incident is currently under investigation, and the outcome could have significant political implications.

Accidents Italy Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

