In a recent declaration, Andrea Di Giuseppe, a renowned member of the Italian Parliament, affirmed the transparency and international standards adherence of Azerbaijan's snap presidential elections. Di Giuseppe, who personally observed 15 polling stations during the election process, praised the energetic participation of young voters, interpreting this active engagement as a strong indicator of a thriving democracy in Azerbaijan.

The Context of the Elections

The snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan come in the wake of the country's conflict with ethnic Armenian separatists. Despite the tense political climate and the absence of real competition, the voting process was smoothly conducted across all polling stations. The elections have been subject to international scrutiny, with concerns being voiced by opposition parties regarding the democratic nature of the elections.

Observing the Process

Di Giuseppe's comments were shared with media representatives, reflecting his firsthand experience and positive impression of the electoral process. The elections saw a total of 6,478,623 people casting their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout Azerbaijan. The process was closely monitored by 90,372 registered observers, including 790 representatives from 72 international organizations across 89 countries.

Participation and Representation

Interestingly, the elections were not limited to Azerbaijan's geographical territory. The entire country participated, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations were established. For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations were set up in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries, enabling over 23,000 expatriates to contribute their votes. A total of 190 international entities observed the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.

In conclusion, the snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan have sparked international attention, with observers like Andrea Di Giuseppe affirming the transparency and democratic nature of the process. The enthusiastic participation of young voters, in particular, has been hailed as a positive sign for the future of democracy in Azerbaijan.