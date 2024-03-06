In a recent episode of the WGLT/Vidette podcast Democracy's Future, Illinois State University (ISU) seniors Braxton Myers and Deja Sims delve into the intricacies of political activism, local legislation, and international conflicts from the perspective of young political leaders. Myers, a political science and philosophy major interning with the Democratic Party of Illinois, and Sims, a senior graphic design major and chair of the Young Democratic Socialists of America at ISU, offer unique insights into the motivations and challenges facing politically active youth today.

Local Action, Global Thinking

Myers emphasizes the importance of local involvement in politics, sharing his experience in lobbying the Town of Normal for a 12-hour notice rule for landlord visits. This initiative highlights the direct impact that young activists can have on their communities. Myers attributes his political awakening to his upbringing in southern Missouri, where he witnessed poverty and inequality first-hand, shaping his empathetic approach to politics with a strong focus on housing issues.

Distinct Political Ideologies

Sims, on the other hand, discusses the ideological divide between socialists and mainstream Democrats, particularly in terms of foreign policy and economic systems. She criticizes the lack of support for a cease-fire in the Gaza conflict among many Democrats and expresses her desire to end capitalism, advocating for a boycott of corporations that mistreat their employees. Sims's stance reflects a broader desire among young leftists for significant systemic change.

Future of Political Engagement

Both Myers and Sims highlight the challenges young people face in becoming politically active, including time constraints due to work and a sense of disenfranchisement. However, their involvement and leadership roles within ISU's political landscape demonstrate the potential for impactful activism. Their efforts underscore a generational shift towards issue-based politics, with a particular emphasis on social justice, economic reform, and international peace.

As the political discourse continues to evolve, the perspectives and actions of young leaders like Myers and Sims are crucial in shaping the future of democracy. Their commitment to local action and global awareness, along with their challenge to traditional political ideologies, offers valuable insights into the changing dynamics of political engagement among the youth. The ongoing debate between different political factions at ISU, as previewed in the next episode of Democracy's Future, promises to further explore these themes, highlighting the diversity of thought and activism on campus.