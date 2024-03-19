Istanbul's Mayoral Race Shadowed by Earthquake Fears and Housing Crisis

As Istanbul gears up for its mayoral election on March 31st, the city's aging housing stock and earthquake preparedness have catapulted to the forefront of political discourse. This heightened concern stems from last year's devastating quake in southern Turkey, claiming over 53,000 lives and laying bare the vulnerabilities in Istanbul's infrastructure. Ekrem Imamoglu, the incumbent mayor from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), is fighting to retain his position amidst growing public anxiety over the city's readiness for a potential seismic disaster.

Advertisment

Earthquake Preparedness Takes Center Stage

With seismologists predicting a 60% chance of a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hitting Istanbul before 2030, the city's readiness—or lack thereof—has become a hot-button issue. Despite Istanbul's infrastructure being in reasonably good shape, many of its buildings are not up to code. Approximately 200,000 out of 1.2 million buildings are at risk of collapsing or sustaining irreparable damage in the event of a quake. This stark reality has not only put the spotlight on Mayor Imamoglu's efforts to address these concerns but has also influenced the election's discourse, making earthquake preparedness a significant theme.

Economic Challenges and Housing Crisis

Advertisment

The economic downturn and housing crisis in Turkey complicate efforts to improve earthquake resilience. Inflation, which surpassed 67% annually in February, has significantly affected the property market, with construction material costs soaring and rents rising due to speculative pricing. These factors have made it financially prohibitive for many Istanbul residents to consider rebuilding or retrofitting their homes to withstand quakes. The government's unfulfilled promise of constructing 319,000 new homes to replace those destroyed in last year's quake further exacerbates the housing shortage, driving up rents and making affordable housing a pressing concern.

Mayoral Candidates' Promises

In the run-up to the election, earthquake-proofing has emerged as a pivotal campaign issue. Murat Kurum, the candidate from the ruling Justice and Development Party, has pledged to deliver 650,000 new housing units with generous subsidies over five years, a promise met with skepticism given the current economic conditions. Meanwhile, Mayor Imamoglu has committed to covering most of the construction costs for 50,000 new buildings, a more modest proposal yet still ambitious given the municipality's limited resources. This electoral battle underscores the critical need for effective urban planning and disaster preparedness in one of Europe's most populous cities.

The upcoming mayoral election in Istanbul is not just about political power—it's a referendum on the city's future safety, resilience, and livability. With earthquake fears looming large and the housing crisis worsening, Istanbul's next mayor will face the Herculean task of rebuilding public trust through tangible improvements in disaster preparedness and urban infrastructure. As residents head to the polls, their votes will reflect not only their political leanings but also their hopes for a safer, more secure Istanbul.