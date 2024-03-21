Istanbul's Earthquake Preparedness Shapes Mayoral Election Amid Soaring Costs

With Istanbul on the brink of a potential seismic calamity, the city's mayoral election has thrust earthquake-proofing into the spotlight, pitting incumbent Ekrem Imamoglu against Murat Kurum. As leading seismologists forecast a high probability of a devastating quake by 2030, the candidates' promises on urban safety and resilience are under scrutiny, especially in light of recent tragic events and economic hurdles that compound the city's vulnerability.

Advertisment

Urgent Need for Seismic Retrofitting

Following a catastrophic earthquake in southern Turkey, Istanbul's readiness for a similar disaster is questioned, highlighting the city's ill-prepared infrastructure. Despite approximately 200,000 buildings at risk of collapse, efforts to enhance structural integrity lag, exacerbated by an economic downturn and exorbitant construction costs. Istanbul's struggle mirrors a broader challenge faced by Turkey, where rapid inflation and a housing crisis hinder progress towards seismic safety.

Election Pledges and Political Promises

Advertisment

In the heated run-up to the mayoral election, both Imamoglu and Kurum have made ambitious commitments to bolster the city's defenses against earthquakes. Imamoglu's pledge to subsidize the construction of 50,000 new buildings contrasts sharply with Kurum's promise of 650,000 housing units. However, the feasibility of these pledges remains in question, given the staggering financial implications and the municipality's limited accomplishments in earthquake-proofing to date. The political landscape is further complicated by President Erdogan's involvement, suggesting governmental support contingent on electoral outcomes.

Implications for Istanbul's Future

The upcoming election not only determines Istanbul's leadership but also sets the course for the city's disaster preparedness strategy. Amidst escalating property prices and a looming seismic threat, the electorate's decision could shape Istanbul's resilience to natural disasters for years to come. As candidates vie for support, the urgency of earthquake-proofing transcends political rivalry, underscoring a critical juncture for Turkey's largest city and its millions of residents.