Istanbul Stands in Solidarity with Palestine in a Major Gathering

A sea of humanity swept across Istanbul as hundreds of thousands converged in solidarity with Palestine. The event, titled ‘Mercy for our martyrs, support for Palestine, curse on Israel,’ was a poignant display of unity, organized by the Turkish NGO TUGVA (Turkey Youth Foundation) in collaboration with the National Will Platform. Backed by 308 non-governmental organizations, the gathering held a mirror to the world, reflecting the profound sentiments resonating within the Turkish populace.

A Day Marked by Prayers and Protests

The day set sail with morning prayers at the city’s prominent mosques such as Hagia Sophia Mosque, Eminonu New Mosque, Sultanahmet Mosque, and Suleymaniye Mosque. As the prayers concluded, a sea of humanity flooded the courtyards, offering prayers for martyrs and Palestinians who fell prey to conflicts with Israel.

The collective spirit of the gathering found voice in slogans like ‘Martyrs never die, the homeland will not be divided’ and ‘Killer Israel, get out of Palestine,’ echoing through the crowded squares and streets.

The Gathering at Hagia Sophia Square

From the courtyards of the mosques, the crowd swelled into the Hagia Sophia Square. Here, the voices of the participants grew louder, their words brimming with support for Palestine and criticism of Israeli actions. This display of unity outpoured onto the streets of Istanbul, with high-profile figures like Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, former parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop, and Bilal Erdogan, a member of TUGVA’s High Advisory Board, joining the ranks of the demonstrators.

Tributes and Marches

The assembly paid tribute to the 12 Turkish soldiers killed in the Claw-Lock Operation in northern Iraq and victims of Israeli attacks in Gaza. But the day’s events were far from over. From the square, the crowd moved in a tide towards the iconic Galata Bridge. Demonstrators, their hands holding signs in multiple languages, marched across the bridge, their steps firm, their faces resolute, their spirit unbroken.

The event, held on the first day of the new year, was more than a demonstration. It was a testament to humanity’s pursuit of justice, a beacon of solidarity, and a powerful message to the world. As the sun set on Istanbul, the echoes of the gathering lingered, a poignant reminder of the city’s unwavering support for Palestine.

