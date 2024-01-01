Istanbul Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Gaza Against US Support for Israel

On the last day of 2023, in the bustling heart of Istanbul, a sea of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in front of the US Consulate General, raising their voices in solidarity with Gaza. The protest was a poignant response to the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which commenced on October 7.

Unwavering Support for Gaza

The demonstration, organized by Islamic NGOs, was an amalgamation of tens of thousands of individuals, united by their support for Palestine and their condemnation of the United States’ policies in the Middle East. Their banners stood out starkly against the Istanbul skyline, accusing the US of being ‘Israel’s partner in crime’, and their slogans echoed through the streets, a powerful testament to their cause.

Critical Voices and Supportive Structures

Among the sea of demonstrators, Dr. Mehmet Arslan, a prominent protester, critically evaluated the US foreign policy, linking its support to what he termed as global imperialism, Zionism, and Judaism. He identified the United States as a primary facilitator of Israeli actions in Gaza. In tandem with these individual voices, institutional support was also visible. The Istanbul Provincial Chairman of the Anadolu Youth Association, Mehmet Yaroglu, issued a statement, underscoring their unwavering support for Gazans.

The Humanitarian Cost

While the protest served as an outlet for the citizens’ frustration with international policies, the underlying humanitarian crisis cannot be overlooked. The Israeli military offensive in Gaza has resulted in a staggering loss of human life. The death toll has exceeded 21,800, and more than 56,000 individuals have suffered injuries. The Istanbul protest was not just a political statement, but also a cry for help, a call for immediate action to end the escalating crisis.