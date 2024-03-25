Istanbul Election 2024: Earthquake Preparedness Tops Voter Concerns Amidst Urban Challenges

As Istanbul gears up for the pivotal local elections on March 31, the city's unique needs and the candidates' visions for addressing them are under the spotlight. Istanbul, a city with a storied past and a vibrant present, faces a myriad of challenges, from earthquake risk and urban management to overpopulation and environmental concerns. The election pits Murat Kurum of the AK Party, advocating for urban transformation and earthquake readiness, against incumbent Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the CHP, who seeks re-election with a focus on social support and green initiatives, despite criticisms over unfulfilled promises from his first term.

Urban Transformation and Earthquake Preparedness: A Dual Priority

For Istanbulites like Seyma, a 24-year-old video editor, the intertwining issues of urban transformation and earthquake preparedness are paramount. The city's vulnerability to earthquakes necessitates a comprehensive approach that not only involves retrofitting and rebuilding but also ensures that the cultural essence of neighborhoods is preserved. Seyma emphasizes the need for policies that address overpopulation, advocating for urban transformations that create more spacious living environments and reduce population density to mitigate earthquake risks effectively.

Local Governance Beyond Ideology

Meryem, a 31-year-old magazine editor and lifelong resident of Istanbul, urges voters to prioritize practical solutions over political ideologies. She highlights the importance of earthquake preparedness, traffic management, and tackling overpopulation as key issues that require urgent attention. Meryem believes that effective urban planning and a commitment to fulfilling election promises can significantly improve the city's resilience and livability, making it a safer place for its inhabitants.

Public Transportation and Housing: Addressing Core Needs

Cetin, a 50-year-old publisher, and Rumeysa, a 27-year-old professional, echo the sentiment that local elections should focus on addressing the immediate needs of Istanbul's residents. Cetin advocates for improved public transportation and green spaces, while Rumeysa emphasizes the importance of robust earthquake preparedness plans, including first aid training and the provision of emergency supplies. Both stress the necessity of distinguishing between local and national election issues, urging voters to base their decisions on the candidates' proposals for making Istanbul a more livable and safer city.

The upcoming local elections in Istanbul are more than just a political contest; they are a pivotal moment for the city's future. With issues like earthquake preparedness, urban transformation, and overpopulation at the forefront, the decisions made by Istanbulites on March 31 will have a lasting impact on their daily lives and the city's overall resilience. As candidates present their visions for Istanbul, the electorate's choices will reflect their priorities for a city that is not only culturally rich and vibrant but also safe, sustainable, and inclusive.