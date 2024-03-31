Istanbul Celebrates Mayor İmamoğlu's Re-Election as Blow to Erdoğan's Rule

Opposition supporters flooded Istanbul's streets on Sunday night in jubilant celebration of Ekrem İmamoğlu's re-election as mayor, marking a significant triumph that dealt a second blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling party. İmamoğlu's victory, mirroring his landmark 2019 win, underscored a notable shift in public sentiment as tens of thousands filled the square, igniting torches and brandishing Turkish flags.

Advertisment

The revelry followed the release of partial local election results revealing a notable weakening of support for the government. Against a backdrop of nearly 70 percent inflation and the Turkish currency's devaluation against the dollar, the victory symbolized a turning point for many like university student Ege Ersoz. "Turkish people have opened their eyes," Ersoz remarked, "and voted for those candidates who think about Turkey’s economy, the youth’s education, and future."

Ekrem İmamoğlu's Re-Election Victory

For the opposition, this triumph marks just the beginning, with hopes of further changes in upcoming elections. It marked a significant setback for Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), experiencing such a notable loss for the first time. As Ersoz aptly noted, "As soon as you turn around a loss, it’s a profit."

Amidst chants echoing sentiments of secularism and calls for Erdoğan's resignation, İmamoğlu addressed the elated crowd, urging for unity and respect. Reflecting on the electorate's message to rivals and the government, İmamoğlu highlighted the significance of the victory, heralding a new dawn for those discontented with the nation's economic woes. The event echoed a resounding message of change and hope for a brighter future.