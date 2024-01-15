Israel’s UN Ambassador Highlights Overlooked Nigerian Crisis

On a recent UN Security Council meeting, Israel’s Permanent Representative, Gilad Erdan, made waves online, as he steered the council’s gaze towards the overlooked crisis unfolding in Plateau State, Nigeria.

On Christmas Eve, 200 Nigerian Christians were massacred—an event eerily reminiscent of the decade-long violence that has claimed the lives of 50,000 Christians in Nigeria.

Yet, these atrocities, Erdan pointed out, seem to remain in the periphery of the council’s concerns.

Erdan’s criticism was pointed. He underscored the council’s apparent bias, noting how it convened 21 times to deliberate on the Israel-Hamas conflict, pressuring Israel, but paid little heed to other global crises.

He implied a disturbing trend in the UN Security Council’s proceedings—unless the situation includes Israel, it seems to warrant no news.