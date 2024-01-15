en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israel’s UN Ambassador Highlights Overlooked Nigerian Crisis

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Israel’s UN Ambassador Highlights Overlooked Nigerian Crisis

On a recent UN Security Council meeting, Israel’s Permanent Representative, Gilad Erdan, made waves online, as he steered the council’s gaze towards the overlooked crisis unfolding in Plateau State, Nigeria.

On Christmas Eve, 200 Nigerian Christians were massacred—an event eerily reminiscent of the decade-long violence that has claimed the lives of 50,000 Christians in Nigeria.

Yet, these atrocities, Erdan pointed out, seem to remain in the periphery of the council’s concerns.

Erdan’s criticism was pointed. He underscored the council’s apparent bias, noting how it convened 21 times to deliberate on the Israel-Hamas conflict, pressuring Israel, but paid little heed to other global crises.

He implied a disturbing trend in the UN Security Council’s proceedings—unless the situation includes Israel, it seems to warrant no news.

0
Israel Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
25 mins ago
Global Pro-Palestine Protests: A Show of Solidarity at the Israeli Embassy in Canberra
In an emphatic display of global solidarity, pro-Palestinian protests erupted in major cities around the world on January 13, 2024. The demonstrations, occurring in the backdrop of the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, witnessed thousands of people marching through the streets of Washington, London, Paris, New York, Berlin, and other cities. The protesters demanded an immediate ceasefire
Global Pro-Palestine Protests: A Show of Solidarity at the Israeli Embassy in Canberra
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
4 hours ago
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
Israeli Footballer Shagib Yehezkel Detained by Turkish Police for Hostage Support
4 hours ago
Israeli Footballer Shagib Yehezkel Detained by Turkish Police for Hostage Support
Hamas Airs Hostages' Plea as Israel-Hamas War Marks 100th Day
43 mins ago
Hamas Airs Hostages' Plea as Israel-Hamas War Marks 100th Day
Palestinian Child Arrested in West Bank: A Spotlight on Minors in Conflict Zones
55 mins ago
Palestinian Child Arrested in West Bank: A Spotlight on Minors in Conflict Zones
100 Days of Gaza Conflict: A Prolonged Period of Strife Looms
3 hours ago
100 Days of Gaza Conflict: A Prolonged Period of Strife Looms
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
41 seconds
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
1 min
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
2 mins
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
2 mins
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
2 mins
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
5 mins
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
5 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
5 mins
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
10 mins
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
36 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
38 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
43 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
7 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app