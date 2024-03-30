Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Draft Crisis: Netanyahu's Coalition at Risk

Israel's political landscape faces a seismic shift following the Supreme Court's ruling to eliminate draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, a decision that has plunged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government into turmoil. The ruling, which aims to foster greater equality in military service obligations, has ignited debates across the nation about societal fairness and the future of Netanyahu's coalition. With the ultra-Orthodox community at the heart of the controversy, the potential for new elections looms, casting uncertainty over Israel's governance.

Historical Context and the Supreme Court's Decision

The controversy centers around a policy in place since the founding of Israel, allowing ultra-Orthodox men to forgo military service in favor of religious studies. This exemption, viewed by many as a cornerstone of the ultra-Orthodox community's way of life, has increasingly been seen by other segments of Israeli society as preferential and divisive. The Supreme Court's ruling to halt subsidies to yeshivas whose students evade conscription marks a pivotal moment, demanding these individuals to now partake in national service. This decision not only challenges longstanding traditions but also stirs a debate on national duty and societal contributions.

Political Repercussions and Coalition Threats

The fallout from the Supreme Court's ruling has placed Netanyahu's coalition government on the brink of collapse. With Haredi parties threatening to leave the coalition, Netanyahu faces the daunting task of navigating this crisis without alienating key constituents or compromising the stability of his government. The issue of ultra-Orthodox conscription has long been a thorny issue in Israeli politics, but the current situation, exacerbated by war-time tensions, has heightened the stakes. Opposition leaders, including Yair Lapid, have criticized Netanyahu's handling of the crisis, suggesting that his government's inability to forge a compromise may lead to its downfall and trigger new elections.

Societal Implications and Future Prospects

The ruling has not only sparked a political crisis but has also prompted a broader conversation about equality, duty, and the role of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israeli society. As the April 1 deadline for the ruling's implementation approaches, the nation waits to see if a compromise can be reached. The controversy undersc