Israel’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling

In a landmark ruling, Israel’s Supreme Court has annulled a divisive law that sought to curb its power to overturn government actions, marking a resounding setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition. The law, known as the ‘reasonableness law’, was ratified by the Israeli Parliament in July and faced widespread protests and international concern.

Historic Verdict Against Government’s ‘Reasonableness Law’

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the law is historic in its own right. For the first time, all 15 justices convened to deliver the judgment, which culminated in a narrow 8 to 7 majority against the law. This clause, had it stood, would have prevented judges from deeming government actions as ‘unreasonable’ and thereby significantly reduced their power.

The ‘reasonableness law’ was a contentious piece of legislation that threatened to expose the rifts in Israeli society that had previously led to nationwide protests against the government. The court’s decision to repeal a Basic Law, a first in its history, will nullify the law, which was designed to limit the Supreme Court’s ability to veto Knesset bills.

Reactions to the Supreme Court Ruling

The ruling was met with swift responses from various political factions. The Likud party and the Shas party criticized the decision but called for unity. On the other hand, Diaspora and Social Equality Minister Amichai Shikli pledged to have the ruling overturned.

The Israeli judiciary’s decision has reinforced its role as a guardian of checks and balances against the executive and legislative branches in Israel’s democratic system. The court ruled that the amendment would inflict a ‘severe and unprecedented blow to the core characteristics of the State of Israel as a democratic state.’

Global Implications of the Ruling

The debates over Netanyahu’s efforts were paused during Hamas’ attacks on Israel but re-emerged after a draft document leaked, prompting the Supreme Court to release its ruling. Israel’s allies, including the United States, have expressed concern over the overhaul, and this ruling may alleviate some of those concerns, as it reaffirms the role of the judiciary in providing checks and balances in Israel’s democratic system.