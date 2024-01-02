en English
Israel

Israel’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Israel’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War

In a landmark ruling, Israel’s Supreme Court has overturned a contentious law instituted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The law, tantamount to a constitutional amendment, sought to curtail the court’s power to annul government decisions deemed highly irrational. The court’s decision, by a narrow 8-7 vote, underscores Israel’s lack of a constitution, resulting in ambiguity surrounding the role of the judiciary.

Political Tensions Amidst War in Gaza

Heightened division within Israeli society accompanies this ruling, with the country embroiled in a war in Gaza, which began following an attack by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023. As a response to the economic strain of the war, the Israeli military has announced a temporary withdrawal of several thousand troops from Gaza, aimed at facilitating rest and training, as well as easing economic burdens.

Contentious Law Stirs Debate

The controversial law was met with fierce resistance within Israel and internationally, with critics arguing that the government sought to undermine minority rights, obstruct official corruption investigations, and lay the groundwork for West Bank annexation. The ruling, the first time the court has nullified a Basic Law or an amendment, is seen as a vital defense of Israeli democracy. The government’s reaction to the court’s decision could destabilize the wartime coalition leading Israel’s assault on Gaza.

New Gun Control Law in California

Across the globe, in the United States, a new law prohibiting guns in most public places in California has taken effect with the commencement of the new year. However, the law is under a judicial pause due to a court challenge arguing a violation of the Second Amendment. Initially, a U.S. district judge ruled to block the law, but a federal appeals court has temporarily permitted its enforcement while the legal battle persists, with further arguments anticipated in January.

Israel Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

