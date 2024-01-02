Israel’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War

In a landmark ruling, Israel’s Supreme Court has overturned a contentious law instituted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The law, tantamount to a constitutional amendment, sought to curtail the court’s power to annul government decisions deemed highly irrational. The court’s decision, by a narrow 8-7 vote, underscores Israel’s lack of a constitution, resulting in ambiguity surrounding the role of the judiciary.

Political Tensions Amidst War in Gaza

Heightened division within Israeli society accompanies this ruling, with the country embroiled in a war in Gaza, which began following an attack by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023. As a response to the economic strain of the war, the Israeli military has announced a temporary withdrawal of several thousand troops from Gaza, aimed at facilitating rest and training, as well as easing economic burdens.

Contentious Law Stirs Debate

The controversial law was met with fierce resistance within Israel and internationally, with critics arguing that the government sought to undermine minority rights, obstruct official corruption investigations, and lay the groundwork for West Bank annexation. The ruling, the first time the court has nullified a Basic Law or an amendment, is seen as a vital defense of Israeli democracy. The government’s reaction to the court’s decision could destabilize the wartime coalition leading Israel’s assault on Gaza.

